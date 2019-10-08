Wendy Williams snaps at audience member whose phone rang during show: ‘Get out!’

Wendy Williams has no time for disruptions while she’s hard at work.

The radio and TV mogul was taping her syndicated “Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday when an audience member’s cellphone rang while the outspoken host was in the middle of her famous “Hot Topics” segment.

WENDY WILLIAMS TEARS UP DISCUSSING ESTRANGED HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER

“Is somebody’s phone on?” Williams, 55, asked before barking at the perpetrator. “Get out! Get out! Turn that phone off now, sir, ma’am, whoever you are. Just, please, kindly.”

While the TV host's reaction drew a mixed reaction of laughter and shock from the audience, Williams immediately reminded the crowd that “tickets are free,” and the only caveat in attending a taping of the talk show is that all cellular devices must be turned off before the filming begins.

The Emmy-nominated host and author slightly pulled back on the reigns after firing off at the disruptor and admitted that she “was being overdramatic” before once again asking her audience to silence their devices. "Thank you," she added.

“The Wendy Williams Show” is currently airing its 11th season and has been renewed through 2022.

LIFETIME DEVELOPING WENDY WILLIAMS BIOPIC

Never one to hold her tongue, Williams has been taking her ex-husband and former business partner Kevin Hunter to task for reportedly having a baby with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Last week, Williams threw shade in both of their directions during her anticipated “Hot Topics” segment.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics': Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” she said, alluding to Hudson's alleged love child. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

Williams then further shaded Hudson.

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” she said as she rocked a pretend baby. “In the meantime, I'm over here. That’s what you get!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April. The couple were married for 22 years and share a son, Kevin Jr. The two split because of Kevin Hunter's reported infidelity.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.