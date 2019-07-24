Wendy Williams tears up discussing estranged husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams became overwhelmed with emotion when asked about estranged husband Kevin Hunterduring an interview this week.

The daytime talk show host, 55, paused to take a breath and held back tears while appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Karen Hunter Show” Tuesday after Karen asked if Wendy had legally changed her last name following her divorce filing.

“My name is Wendy Hunter, and that’s my son’s name and you can’t take away twenty,” Williams said, cutting herself off to stop the tears. “Don’t make me cry. Next.”

Although she became emotional, Williams insisted she’s in a great place emotionally and physically.

“I’m happy. I’m healthy despite my ankles,” she said, referring to her lymphedema-induced swelling. “I am at peace with the world and with everyone around me. …I am going through a situation in my family.”

The SiriusXM host — who is not related to Wendy and Kevin Hunter — then tried to ask Williams if she would ever reconcile with her estranged husband, but she cut her off before she could finish asking the question.

“No, don’t ask. Girl, no. I know what you’re saying, but my family’s good and we’ll always be family,” Williams said.

Williams also addressed her time in a Queens sober house and explained why she didn’t choose a “spa in Connecticut.”

“There were things in my life going on where I knew I had to sit and quiet everything and not have knocked on the door,” she explained. “I don’t need to be interrupted. I don’t need a phone. I just need to think, and you might think it’s crazy because a lot of regular people would just go, ‘Why didn’t you just go to a spa in Connecticut or something like that and just breathe?’"

“No. … I came out swinging.”

