Brooks Nader admits ‘chasing perfection’ in Hollywood was a mistake after dissolving her fillers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader is opening up about why she decided to get her fillers dissolved.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, the 29-year-old model shared why she felt she had to get facial fillers in the first place and the biggest difference she's felt since getting them dissolved.

"I honestly felt really good about it, because I feel like I get a lot of the comments that are like, ‘You look 40, you look 40, you look 40,’" Nader explained. "I’m like, ‘What? I don’t want to be 40.'"

Since getting her filler removed, Nader says, "Everyone’s like, ‘Finally, you actually look like 28,’" and that even her parents told her that her face doesn't look "blown up" anymore.

KALEY CUOCO SAYS ‘BAD’ BOTOX MISHAP LEFT HER SHOCKED BY HOW HER FACE LOOKED ON ‘BIG BANG THEORY’

During the interview, Nader revealed she got fillers when she first moved to New York at 18 years old, after her "parents gave me, like, $1000 and they were like, ‘Have fun.’"

"I felt like it was what everyone was doing," Nader added. "I was thrown into this world of Hollywood and chasing perfection. And I thought that getting filler was the answer."

After getting them removed, Nader explained she is "loving my smile and how I’m looking" but hasn't ruled out trying them out again when she gets older.

Nader recently posted a series of steamy photos from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, captioning the post, "Old lips, new clothes, same me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The post featured photos Nader posing in a cropped white graphic T-shirt featuring a cherry design, paired with a red string bikini bottom, as well as snaps of her in a leopard-print bikini.

"The natural lips are YOU and that is always the best, natural beauty!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Old lips are good, everything is good."

A third fan chimed in writing, "Old lips, new clothes… same knockout."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When it comes to her more risqué looks, Nader told Maxim magazine in September 2025, that having grown up in a more conservative family in Baton Rouge, she always dreamed of living in a big city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP