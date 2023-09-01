Travis Barker cancels Blink-182 concerts due to 'urgent family matter'

Blink-182 announced the cancellation of multiple performances after drummer, Travis Barker, immediately rushed home due to a family emergency.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the popular ‘90s rock band shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

The band was touring in Europe at the time and updated fans on future scheduled performances.

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," Blink-182 concluded in their social media post.

While it is not clear what the "urgent family matter" is, Barker and his famous wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, are currently expecting a baby boy.

Barker additionally took to his Instagram Stories to share several photos of a prayer room, hours before the band’s announcement.

The first photo was outside the prayer room, with a sign that read "All welcome." He also posted a photo inside the room with a large stained-glass window. His last photo was a blue banner that said, "Together we pray."

Reps for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In June, the eldest Kardashian sister announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert.

The "Kardashians" star surprised her rocker husband as she held a large poster in the crowd that said, "Travis I’m Pregnant."

She referenced a previous Blink-182 music video of the 1999’s hit "All the Smalls Thing." In the video, a passionate fan is seen in the crowd holding a sign that also spelled out "Travis I’m Pregnant."

Kardashian and Barker held a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022. The couple legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on May 15 after having an unofficial wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.

The drummer proposed in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children — sons Mason and Reign as well as daughter Penelope — with ex Scott Disick.