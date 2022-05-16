Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in California: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married following a ceremony in California, just one month after the couple participated in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, according to reports.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, held a ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, with little fanfare and without her famed sisters present, TMZ reported.

The couple, who have been engaged since October, had a marriage license for this wedding — unlike their Vegas outing — making the marriage official, TMZ reported. They intend to host a larger ceremony in Italy in the near future, according to the report.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, TRAVIS BARKER GOT MARRIED AFTER THE GRAMMYS, LAS VEGAS CHAPEL OWNER SAYS

Photos of the ceremony show the couple, who are known for their offbeat style, wearing traditional wedding garments. Barker wore a black suit and purple shoes, and Kardashian wore a white dress that stopped well above her knees. The celebrity couple drove off in a black convertible with a "Just married" sign attached to the rear bumper, the photos showed.

Barker’s father and Kardashian’s grandmother attended the ceremony, TMZ reported.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER ENGAGED

Last month, the reality star and the famed Blink-182 drummer held an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards. In photos of the Sin City ceremony that Kardashian shared on Instagram, she seemed to suggest the wedding was an alcohol-influenced "practice" run.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned the photos, which showed an Elvis impersonator officiating the service.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the post, Kardashian clarified the couple did not have legal paperwork in place for the ceremony to be official.

"Practice makes perfect," she added.

The couple started dating in late 2020, which outlets confirmed in January 2021, before the couple announced they were together on Valentine’s Day that same year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They have been friends for more than a decade, according to the Daily Mail.

Barker has two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children – sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.