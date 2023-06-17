Expand / Collapse search
Kourtney Kardashian, 44, announces she’s pregnant, expecting first child with Travis Barker, 47

Kourtney Kardashian surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at Blink-182 concert

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
The Kardashians are adding a new addition to their growing family!

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, announced Friday she is expecting a baby with her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. 

During a Blink-182 concert, the reality television star, surprised her rocker husband as she held a large poster in the crowd that said, "Travis I’m Pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, shared in a social media video that she's expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. (Instagram)

Kourtney, 44, is seen jumping up and down with excitement while holding the poster. A video of her is displayed on the jumbo tron after Travis’ Blink-182 bandmates announced: "Someone’s having a baby!"

Travis, 47, looked completely shocked and happy after discovering the baby news, as he walked offstage in the middle of the rock concert to embrace his pregnant wife. 

The loving couple is seen sharing several kisses in the concert crowd.

Kourt and Travis at the Met Gala

Kourtney Kardashian surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, congratulated the couple on the Instagram post with several emojis including a pregnant woman emoji, a heart hand emoji and crying emoji.

"The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram Story to share more behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the sweet moment. 

She referenced a previous Blink-182 music video of the 1999’s hit "All the Smalls Thing." In the video, a passionate fan is seen in the crowd holding a sign that also spelled out "Travis I’m Pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news

"The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram Story to share more behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the sweet pregnancy annoucement. (Instagram)

In the next photo, Kourtney is seen sitting on the ground and holding a black marker. In front of her is a poster board that spelled out "Travis" and "pregnant."

Kourtney and Travis had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022. The couple legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara after having an unofficial wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April. 

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker and became stepmom to his two kids. (Frazer Harrison)

The drummer proposed in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children — sons Mason and Reign as well as daughter Penelope — with ex Scott Disick.

Reps for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

