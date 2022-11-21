Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker tease possible move out of California

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hinted at a cross-country move on Instagram.

The couple, who currently reside in Calabasas, California, toyed with the idea in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring their trip to Tennessee.

"Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned the photo series. The Blink 182 drummer turned 47 on Nov. 14.

"Let’s move there," Kourtney commented, to which Barker responded, "Yesssss."

A social media user joined in the conversation writing: "You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood."

Barker seemingly confirmed plans to move by responding, "probably will eventually."

Kourtney and Barker got married in May during a lavish ceremony. The event was held in Italy and was attended by family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and more.

The Poosh founder wore a white lace mini dress with a silk corset to marry Barker at a medieval castle overlooking the sea in Portofino, Italy during the couple's third wedding celebration.

She walked down the aisle with her mother by her side and wore a cathedral-length veil adorned with the image of the Madonna and delicate floral appliques to match her scalloped hem dress, all of which was designed by legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Barker wore a simple white rose pinned to his lapel as he paid homage to the No. 1 woman in his life, and showed off his new diamond wedding band as he held onto his bride's hand shortly after the ceremony.

Dolce & Gabbana was responsible for nearly every look of the week for Kourtney, Barker, and all of their famous family members, in addition to providing D&G themed locations, and allowing the wedding party to use Stefano Gabbana's Regina d’Italia — the superyacht believed to be valued at $60 million.

One month before, they had a "practice" wedding at a Las Vegas chape l following the Grammy Awards where an Elvis Presley impersonator served as their officiant.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"My chapel is 24 hours, and they wanted to make sure I can get Elvis Presley," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could get Elvis, I said let me check and I got the Elvis, they paid online and they came in and got married."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.