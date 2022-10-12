Blink-182 announces reunion with founding member Tom DeLonge, global concert tour planned

Blink-182 – the pop-punk trio that soared to popularity in the early '00s with hits like "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" – is now reuniting for a global tour.

The rock band announced that singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge will join bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker for a reunion tour. DeLonge, who was replaced by Matt Skiba from 2015 to 2022, has quit the band twice in the past.

The band gained a cult following from their energetic radio hits and humorous music videos. The reunion was announced in a double entendre-filled video posted to social media on Tuesday.

Hoppus and DeLonge formed the band in 1992 with original drummer Scott Raynor, who left the group in 1998. Their 1999 album "Enema of the State" propelled them to mainstream fame, and their self-titled 2003 album was their last musical output before splitting up in 2005.

CARS DRUMMER SAYS BAND'S BRIEF REUNION 'SOMETHING WE ALWAYS WISHED FOR' BEFORE RIC OCASEK'S DEATH

The reunion tour will begin in Tijuana, Mexico in March 2023 and wrap up in New Zealand in February 2024. The band will perform in multiple cities across all regions of North America, in addition to Europe, South America and Australia.

The group originally went on hiatus in 2005 due to tensions within the group, leading DeLonge to create the group Angels and Airwaves while Hoppus and Barker formed the band +44.

In 2008, Travis Barker – who married Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year – was nearly killed in a Learjet 60 crash in South Carolina. The tragedy prompted the group to reconnect.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After Barker's recovery, Blink-182 toured again and recorded their 2011 album "Neighborhoods". DeLonge left the group in 2015, citing creative differences. DeLonge's replacement, Matt Skiba, appears to have left the band.

Their 2022 reunion comes after Mark Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis in 2021. Fans were later relieved when Hoppus, who battled an aggressive form of blood cancer, announced that he was cancer-free.

"Just saw my oncologist, and I’m cancer free!!" the "Adam's Song" singer wrote in an Instagram post last year. "Thank you, God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blink-182's new single "Edging" will come out on Friday.