Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian to wed in Italian ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in Italy ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony.

The two are exchanging vows in front of family and a few friends at the Italian castle, Castello Brown, TMZ first reported. Kardashian's children, sisters and mom Kris Jenner will reportedly be in attendance. The reality TV star's ex Scott Disick was not on the invite list, according to the outlet.

Barker's kids will also be attendance, along with his Blink182 band mates.

The couple will reportedly host a reception for friends once back in Los Angeles.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER GET LEGALLY MARRIED IN CALIFORNIA

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Sunday.

The drummer proposed in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children – sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9 – with ex Scott Disick.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The proposal was recently shown on an episode of the first season of "The Kardashians." Barker's decision not to have Kardashian's kids present for the big news caused controversy within the family.

Kardashian's ex Disick also seemingly had a hard time with the news.

The official marriage comes one month after the two headed to a Las Vegas chapel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian shared photos capturing the moment the two said "I do" at the One Love Wedding Chapel, just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys . Kardashian and Barker wore matching leather jackets and the reality TV star carried a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the photos .

She added: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.