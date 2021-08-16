Tom Girardi’s law firm auctioning Erika Jayne memorabilia to pay back creditors amid bankruptcy case

Erika Jayne may be trying to push her divorce through with Tom Girardi, but her estranged husband’s law firm is said to be auctioning off some of Jayne’s prized memorabilia in order to pay off its creditors.

Girardi Keese is selling off the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personal effects, described as "Erika Jayne collectibles," which include signed magazine covers, framed photos of Jayne and Girardi as well as the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track "Roller Coaster."

Other items also include high-end lingerie such as a lace bralette, see-through panties, purchased by Girardi and will include a receipt as proof he indeed bought the pieces from Agent Provocateur.

Last week, the firm began liquidating its assets amid the mounting case against the reality TV couple who have been accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against the airline.

"The firm’s office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more" have been marked for retrieval, according to the auction listing.

In December, the couple was hit with another lawsuit for failing to pay an $882,715 judgment.

In a Hulu documentary titled, "The Housewife and the Hustler," which was released in June and centered on the couple’s purported fraud and legal troubles, Girardi was shown in a deposition admitting that he was broke.

"At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash," he said in September 2020. "That’s all gone. I don’t have any money. I also had a stock portfolio of about $50 million, and that’s all gone."

Girardi is currently in the middle of a chapter 7 bankruptcy case. According to Page Six, Jayne has not been formally charged with any crimes.

Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years in November 2020. Girardi had been plagued with health issues, including an Alzheimer’s and early Dementia diagnosis, that ultimately led to the once-esteemed litigator losing his law license in March. Girardi's family has claimed Girardi is also suffering from memory loss due to his age.

The firm and Jayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.