'Housewives' star Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi hit with another lawsuit for failure to pay $800G: report

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's husband has been hit with another lawsuit.

The reality star's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has been sued by Wells Fargo Bank for allegedly failing to pay over $800,000 in rent, maintenance, taxes, overages and more, Fox News confirmed.

In the lawsuit, first reported by Us Weekly, Wells Fargo accused Girardi of entering into five separate lease agreements with the bank. Girardi, and his legal firm based in Los Angeles named Girardi Keese, allegedly stopped making monthly payments in July and August, thus breaching their contract, the bank claims.

Wells Fargo is now asking for the outstanding bill of $882,715 to be paid "immediately," the magazine reported. The report adds that the company is also tacking on interest to the amount owed, at 10% per annum from the date of default.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE, EX TOM GIRARDI SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY EMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM CRASH VICTIMS

The lawsuit comes on the heels of another filed against Girardi, his law firm, and Jayne. In court documents obtained by Fox News last week, Chicago-based firm Edelson PC is suing the couple and several co-defendants for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars allegedly intended as settlement money to family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

Edelson PC claimed Girardi represented the family members and then pocketed their settlements to fund his and his estranged wife's lavish lifestyles. Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment about the accusations.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI SEEKING SPOUSAL SUPPORT FROM ESTRANGED HUSBAND: REPORT

A rep for Girardi and his firm also did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on Friday pertaining to the lawsuit brought forth by Wells Fargo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Erika Jayne, who also is a singer and Broadway performer in addition to her full-time role as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," announced last month her divorce from Girardi.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the TV star and singer, confirmed to Fox News at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple have been married for 21 years. In her petition for divorce, Erika Jayne requested her husband cover her attorney's fees as well as provide spousal support. However, Girardi reportedly has asked the court to terminate the reality TV star's request.