Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi having difficulty 'fully' understanding conservatorship case amid dementia

" Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " star Erika Jayne 's husband Tom Girardi is having difficulty understanding the scope of his conservatorship case as he continues to battle dementia, according to his lawyer.

Girardi's brother, Robert Girardi, was appointed his temporary conservator in February after it was revealed the prominent 82-year-old Los Angeles attorney was suffering from memory loss .

The court has yet to make a ruling on making the conservatorship permanent, but a hearing was held on Wednesday in Los Angeles. One day prior, Girardi's court-appointed attorney filed a report detailing his communications with him since March 15, when the temporary conservatorship was modified.

In the filing obtained by Fox News, Girardi's lawyer, R.M. Anthony Cosio, said it appeared he "could not fully comprehend the nature of the proceedings" when informing him about the June 9 hearing.

"He responded to my interview with brief answers," Cosio said, adding that while Girardi may not fully understand what's occurring, he did not object to his brother permanently becoming his conservator.

"He did state that he had no objections to Petitioner Robert Girardi taking care of him and managing his finances. He indicated that he wanted to be present by stating, ‘yes’ to my question," Cosio wrote in the filing. "Lastly, he also stated, ‘yes’ when asked if he wanted Robert to be his conservator. I was of the professional opinion that he could not fully understand, comprehend nor appreciate the nature of the CAC disclosures albeit he had no objection to Robert becoming his conservator."

The conservatorship is now before the court.

Robert first filed a request to be appointed as his sibling's guardian back on Jan. 13. Robert has been assisting Girardi in a recent lawsuit against him -- which also names Jayne, 49 -- and his law firm, accusing them of embezzling millions of dollars from airplane crash victims' families.

In previous filings, Girardi's lawyer stated that he "lacks the capacity to give informed medical consent and suffers from Dementia." Additionally, Robert has claimed in court documents viewed by Fox News that Jayne's estranged husband is no longer capable of making "rational decisions" on his own.

Jayne, who also is a singer and Broadway performer, announced her divorce in November.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she confirmed to Fox News at the time.

