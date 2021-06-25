Erika Jayne accused of hiding assets in bankruptcy lawsuit against estranged husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne’s extravagant lifestyle is being called into question as part of her estranged husband’s law firm’s bankruptcy case.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, Jayne, 49, was accused of refusing to turn over her bank records to the bankruptcy trustee who is investigating Tom Girardi’s assets as part of Girardi Keese’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The trustee also accused the "XXpen$ive" singer of using her "glam" lifestyle to conceal assets in the case.

"At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet [these] sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from [Girardi Keese] to Erika," the documents, filed by attorney Ronald N. Richards, alleged. "Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant with someone hiding assets."

While the documents claimed that the trustee’s special litigation counsel "has already confirmed that [Girardi Keese] has admitted in numerous filed tax documents that Erika’s related companies have received over $20,000,000 according to the tax documents spanning multiple years," Jayne herself has copped to spending $40,000 per month to maintain her pop star life.

ERIKA JAYNE SAYS SHE LEFT MARRIAGE BECAUSE TOM GIRARDI 'PUSHED ME FURTHER AND FURTHER OUT'

"Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies," the documents alleged.

"As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago."

The trustee also accused the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" of creating a new company after she filed for divorce in November 2020 and before Girardi, 82, was accused of embezzling funds meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims. The trustee reported to the court that they would investigate the alleged "successor" company.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE SLAMS 'F--KING EXPERTS' COMMENTING ON HER LIFE AMID LEGAL DRAMA

As a result, the trustee is requesting for Jayne’s accountant to produce "key financial documents," including statements, receipts, pay stubs and all communications between themselves and her divorce attorney, Larry Ginsburg.

A rep for Jayne didn’t immediately get back to us.

It appears Jayne has been getting used to a less glamorous lifestyle in recent weeks.

She clapped back at criticism of a casual outfit she wore to a gas station earlier this week, and she downgraded from her and Girardi’s massive Pasadena, Calif., mansion to a smaller rental home in Los Angeles.

ERIKA JAYNE'S LAWYERS REJOIN HER BANKRUPTCY CASE TWO DAYS AFTER DROPPING HER

It still remains unclear if Jayne knew whether now-disgraced attorney Girardi had allegedly stolen money from his clients to fund their lavish lifestyles.

She previously denied having knowledge of his alleged crimes, saying in the "RHOBH" Season 11 trailer that "no one knows the answer [about what is going on] but him."