Erika Jayne hits back at criticism of her casual appearance amid legal troubles: 'Apparently it’s a big deal'

Erika Jayne is clapping back.

On Monday, the star addressed critics of her appearance after she was seen the day before in a casual and makeup-free look despite being known for her glamorous style.

"Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas," she wrote on Twitter. "Apparently it’s a big deal."

On Sunday, Twitter took note of circulating photos of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 49, pumping gas while wearing a "Billionaire Boys Club" t-shirt, white sunglasses, black leggings, white tennis shoes and little to no makeup while her unstyled blonde hair rested over her shoulders.

ERIKA JAYNE'S LAWYERS REJOIN HER BANKRUPTCY CASE TWO DAYS AFTER DROPPING HER

After her sarcastic message, she shared a GIF of herself from a scene in "Housewives" in which she says, "Go be offended at your own life," which some found to be offensive.

The tweets come as Jayne faces a slew of legal woes, including a divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, which has been complicated by her brother-in-law lobbying for a conservatorship over the aging lawyer.

The "Xxpensive" singer and Girardi, 82, are also facing allegations that they embezzled money from some of his clients, while E! News reports that the bankruptcy trustee investigating Girardi's assets has filed a motion alleging the singer's businesses have received more than $20 million in loans from her estranged husband's law firm.

ERIKA JAYNE CALLS DIVORCE FROM TOM GIRARDI ‘F--KING COMPLICATED’

"Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal, which appears to simply be a successor company," the docs allege, per the outlet. "Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

The trustee said that they filed the motion in an effort to uncover potential recipients of fraudulently transferred monies. They also stated that they'll have to touch base with "witnesses" that have information about the money distribution "in order to uncover the whereabouts of potential assets of the estate, including the location of millions of dollars of litigation settlement proceeds or other firm assets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the star's legal troubles mount, the trustee "is concerned that absent the investigation occurring rapidly, Erika may further dissipate the Debtor's assets. The necessity to trace her money and investigate the receipt of funds, her purchases including the bling and the glam, (diamonds and high expenditures of beauty maintenance, etc.) has become more heightened by these recent events."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Jayne and Girardi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.