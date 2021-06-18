Erika Jayne's lawyers rejoin her bankruptcy case two days after dropping her

That was fast.

Erika Jayne’s lawyers filed legal papers on Thursday to remain as her counsel — just two days after asking a judge to sign off on their exit, per court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday.

It’s a peculiar reversal for Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, which had filed paperwork on Tuesday to withdraw from representing the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 49, in her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

The news of the attorneys’ initial filing came just hours after Hulu dropped its "The Housewife and the Hustler" documentary, which covered the couple’s ongoing divorce and Girardi’s legal drama.

At the time, the law firm claimed that "the relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good-faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable."

It is unclear how Jayne and Dinsmore & Shohl have since patched up their relationship — or what the Bravolebrity knew about Girardi, 82, allegedly stealing money from his clients. She claimed that she had no knowledge of his activities prior to her November 2020 divorce filing.

The ABC-produced documentary pointed out that Jayne was listed as the secretary of one of Girardi’s LLCs and that money had been transferred into her company, EJ Global.

Sunny Hostin, who appeared in the film, reported that the reality star has claimed many of her luxury items were "gifts to her" from Girardi, making them "separate property" in their divorce.

Law360 features reporter Brandon Lowrey, meanwhile, commented in the documentary, "[Tom and Erika are] together in these bankruptcy proceedings. A lot of these debts that they owe in bankruptcy proceedings, [they] owe together, possibly. It’s going to be hard for her to say she didn’t know that anything was going on."

The "How Many F–ks" singer has not been formally charged with any crimes that she would need representation for. However, she and Girardi were accused of embezzling settlement funds meant to help the victims of Lion Air Flight 610 through their divorce.

A December lawsuit filed by Edelson PC, a class action firm representing the victims, alleged, "While Erika publicly filed for divorce … on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK."

Jayne previously denied having knowledge of Girardi’s alleged crimes, saying in the "RHOBH" Season 11 trailer that "no one knows the answer but him."

The divorce case is ongoing, as Girardi was forced into involuntary bankruptcy and that case is still in progress.