Erika Jayne calls divorce from Tom Girardi 'f--king' complicated'

Erika Jayne isn't sharing too many details about her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi but did call it "f--king' complicated" on Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f–king complicated," she said in a voiceover during the episode. "It’s very difficult to explain."

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, back in November after 21 years of marriage.

In a statement to Fox News, the 49-year-old confirmed, "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi."

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," the statement continued.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode, the "XXpen$ive" singer is heard telling the rest of her castmates at dinner, "I did not see it ending this way… I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died."

She broke the news about her divorce to the women via text messages after they all returned from a girls' trip to Lake Tahoe.

"Ladies, I truly consider you my close friends and this is why I’m reaching out to tell you that I filed for divorce this morning. Thank you for supporting me. This will be tough," it read.

In December, Jayne and Girardi were named in a federal lawsuit that accuses the pair of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.

In court documents obtained by Fox News, Edelson PC, a law firm based in Illinois that represents corporate clients, is suing the couple, as well as several lenders and creditors for unjust enrichment, accounting, breach of contract, tortious interference with contract and conversion.

According to the complaint filed in Illinois on Wednesday, Erika Jayne and Tom, and their co-defendants, are accused of embezzling settlement money for the family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash for their own personal enjoyment.

