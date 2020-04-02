Tom Cruise reacts to 'Top Gun: Maverick' release delay, hopes everyone stays 'safe'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the entertainment industry.

Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that the release of its highly-anticipated movie "Top Gun: Maverick" would be delayed from June 24 to Dec. 23.

The sequel's star and producer, Tom Cruise, who plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he wrote.

Most of the season's top movies have in the last week departed the summer. With the pandemic quickly spreading, it remains uncertain when movie theaters will reopen, or how much appetite moviegoers will have to visit cinemas when they initially reopen their doors.

Summer is typically Hollywood's most lucrative time of year when the studios unleash a barrage of sequels, superhero films and action movies. Last year, summer ticket sales accounted for $4.3 billion in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Recent postponements include “Wonder Woman 1984,” “F9” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

And a handful of films have been taken off the calendar, including Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights,” Marvel's “Black Widow” and the Tom Hanks' World War II drama “Greyhound.”

The next James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed from April to November.

Paramount also said Thursday that “A Quiet Place Part II,” which had been scheduled to hit theaters in March, will now be released Sept. 4. “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will aim for July 31 instead of May 22.

And the sci-fi war film “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt, is now unscheduled instead of releasing on Christmas.

