Marvel's 'Black Widow' release date pushed back amid coronavirus concerns

Add "Black Widow" to the list of films that have delayed release dates due to coronavirus concerns.

The Marvel flick was set to arrive in theaters on May 1, but has been moved to an unspecified later date.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: FROM 'THE BATMAN' TO 'STRANGER THINGS'

According to a statement obtained by Variety, Disney -- parent company to Marvel Studios -- has also pulled "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "The Woman in the Window" from their release dates.

Disney has not been shy about delaying their major motion pictures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, having already taken "Mulan," "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" off the release calendar.

CORONAVIRUS: THE BEST 20-SECOND SONGS FOR WASHING YOUR HANDS

Many other tentpole films like "Fast and Furious 9" and Bond flick "No Time to Die" have also delayed their release dates.

The news follows the announcement that Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in the nation, will close all locations until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Black Widow" stars Scarlett Johannson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.