'Top Gun: Maverick' release date delayed until December

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Top Gun: Maverick" won't be flying into movie theaters anytime soon.

Paramount revealed on Thursday that the release date for the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 film has been pushed back from June 24 to Dec. 23, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps all non-essential businesses, including theaters, closed.

According to Deadline, the studio also announced some other changes: “A Quiet Place Part II” has been moved to Sept. 4, 2020, while “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run,” was delayed from May 22 to July 31, 2020.

MOVIES BEING RELEASED EARLY ON DEMAND AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

And Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie, “The Tomorrow War,” which was originally slated for Dec. 25, 2020, now has an unset date.

Paramount's announcement comes just after Universal Pictures confirmed new dates for their upcoming slate of movies.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which was unable to be finished for its planned summer 2020 release because of the outbreak, is being pushed back a year to July 2021.

"Sing 2" will now come out on the original date for "Wicked," Dec. 22, 2021. Meanwhile, "Wicked" is off the calendar entirely for the moment.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: FROM 'THE BATMAN' TO 'STRANGER THINGS'

Hollywood studios have been scrambling to revise business plans amid the pandemic, which has closed theaters nationwide and halted productions indefinitely.

The summer movie season has already taken a hit, with the recent postponements of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “F9” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife." And a handful of films have been taken off the calendar, including Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights,” Marvel's “Black Widow” and the Tom Hanks' World War II drama “Greyhound.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.