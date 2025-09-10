‘The Love Boat’ cast sets sail again with reunion: The stars then and now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cast of "The Love Boat" are still one big, happy family.

Four members of the popular television show — Ted Lange, Fred Grandy, Jill Whelan and Bernie Kopell — reunited in New York City for the opening night of the off-Broadway play "Lady Patriot." The play was written and directed by Lange and features his former co-stars Grandy and Whelan.

"The Love Boat" premiered on ABC in September 1977 and ran for nine seasons. Its final episode aired in May 1986, and was followed by a short-lived revival, "Love Boat: The Next Wave," which aired for two seasons from 1998 to 1999.

Here’s what the cast of the iconic show has been doing since.

Fred Grandy

Fred Grandy starred on the show as Burl "Gopher" Smith throughout all nine seasons.

Following his time on "The Love Boat," Grandy took a substantial break from acting, choosing instead to focus on a career in politics and later working in nonprofits. The actor went on to serve four terms in the House of Representatives, from 1987 to 1995, representing Iowa's 5th Congressional District.

Grandy later became the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International, and hosted his own radio talk show in Washington, D.C. He eventually returned to television in 2003, appearing on episodes of "Law & Order," "The Mindy Project," "Fuller House" and most recently in the film "I'll Be Right There."

Grandy was married to Jan Gough from 1969 to 1983, and they had two children. He then married Catherine Mann in 1987, and they share one child.

Ted Lange

Prior to his starring role as Isaac Washington on "The Love Boat," Ted Lange appeared in the short-lived sitcom, "That's My Mama."

In later seasons of "The Love Boat," Lange began directing episodes, a passion which carried over into his post-show career. He went on to direct episodes of "The New Gidget," "Moesha" and other series. Lange also continued acting, guest-starring on shows including "Family Matters," "Drake & Josh," "General Hospital" and more. He most recently appeared in the film "Twelve."

In addition to his acting and directing career, Lange has also made a name for himself as a prolific playwright, penning more than 15 plays, including "George Washington's Boy," "The Shakespeare Over My Shoulder Trilogy," "Let Freedom Ring" and most recently, "Lady Patriot." Lange also wrote a sex advice column.

Lange married Sheryl Thompson in 1978. They divorced in 1989 and share two children. He later married Mary Ley in 2001.

Bernie Kopell

Bernie Kopell starred as Dr. Adam Bricker on "The Love Boat."

Before joining "The Love Boat," Kopell appeared in television shows including "Get Smart," "Bewitched" and "That Girl."

After the show ended, Kopell made guest appearances on several popular television series and had small roles in films. He reprised his role as Siegfried in the 1989 movie "Get Smart, Again!" and later appeared in a nostalgic cameo in the 2008 remake of "Get Smart."

The actor was married to Celia Whitney from 1962 to 1963 and Yolanda Veloz from 1974 to 1995. He married Catrina Honadle in 1997, and the couple has two children.

Jill Whelan

Jill Whelan was the youngest member of "The Love Boat" cast, playing Vicki Stubing, the daughter of Captain Merrill Stubing. She joined the show in its third season.

Following her time on the show, Whelan guest-starred on a number of television shows before transitioning to regional theater and cabaret performances. She later co-hosted the radio program "The Brian and Jill Show" with Brian Phelps.

In 2015, Whelan became an ambassador for Princess Cruises, sailing on more than 100 voyages with the company and interacting with fans at various conventions.

Whelan married Brad St. John in 1993, and they share one son, Harrison. The couple divorced in 2001. She later welcomed her second son, Grant, with husband Michael Chaykowsky, whom she married in 2004. They divorced in 2014.

Gavin MacLeod

Gavin MacLeod had a long career in Hollywood before starring as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat," appearing in 73 episodes of the comedy, "McHale's Navy" in the early 1960s.

After "The Love Boat" ended, MacLeod continued guest-starring on several television series before retiring from on-screen work in 2014.

The actor later hosted faith-based programming, wrote two memoirs — "Back on Course" and "This Is Your Captain Speaking" — and became an ambassador for Princess Cruises.

MacLeod was married to Joan F. Rootvik from 1955 to 1972 and the couple shared four children. He married Patti Kendig in 1974. The couple divorced in 1982, but later remarried in 1984. MacLeod died in May 2021 at age 90.

Lauren Tewes

Lauren Tewes was a main cast member on "The Love Boat" for the first seven seasons, playing cruise director Julie McCoy before leaving the show due to substance abuse issues.

She later returned as a guest in its final season and appeared in the 1990 TV movie, "The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage." Tewes also had small roles in television shows and films and worked as a voice actor.

Aside from her work on-screen, Tewes built a strong stage career. She also trained as a chef and worked in catering.

Tewes was married to John Wassel from 1977 to 1982, and Paolo Nonnis from 1985 to 1995. She later married Robert Nadir in 1996 and remained with him until his death in 2002.