Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

‘Bewitched’ star was ‘financially destitute,’ forced to clean toilets after on-set injury: author

The actor played Darrin Stephens from 1964 to 1969 before Dick Sargent took over the role in the popular sitcom

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
‘Bewitched’ star Dick York was ‘financially destitute' after injury: author Video

‘Bewitched’ star Dick York was ‘financially destitute' after injury: author

Herbie J Pilato, author of ‘Twitch Upon a Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery’ and ‘The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery: A Guide to Her Magical Performances,’ talks to Fox News Digital about Dick York's tragic final years.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Dick York skyrocketed to fame as Darrin Stephens in "Bewitched," but in the years after the popular sitcom aired, he found himself "financially and physically destitute."

The actor, still recognized as the husband of a nose-twitching witch, died in 1992 at age 63. 

For the show's 60th anniversary, a new independent documentary by Daniel Henares explores the sitcom's legacy, and why York ultimately gave up the role he loved, People magazine reported.

'BEWITCHED' ACTRESS ERIN MURPHY SAYS SHE'S PART OF 'SECRET GROUP' WITH FORMER CHILD STARS

The cast of "Bewitched" posing for a photo

In time for the 60th anniversary of "Bewitched," there's a new independent documentary by Daniel Henares. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Herbie J Pilato, author of "The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery" and "Twitch Upon a Star," told Fox News Digital that York’s final years out of the spotlight were "very difficult."

"Yes, Dick York was financially and physically destitute," he explained. "He just did not have the money anymore. His career had dried up. He was in very poor health. There were no more calls for acting. It was tough to watch."

"Now here I am, just a fan, and then later a friend . . . to see him in such a horrible situation," Pilato shared. "He forced himself to be positive, but he also knew he had to still make money. So, he would end up cleaning apartments to make money. 

A close-up of Dick York in a suit looking concerned.

Herbie J Pilato told Fox News Digital that Dick York's final years were "very difficult." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"He became a cleaning man. He went from being a star of one of the biggest TV shows in the history of television to cleaning toilets. It was humbling for him, and he never complained about it, but . . . it should not have happened."

York’s problems started in 1959 while he was on the set of the Western film "They Came to Cordura." According to the Los Angeles Times, York and several other actors were shooting a scene on the second to last day of filming that required them to lift a railroad handcar. 

WATCH: WATCH: ‘BEWITCHED’ STAR DICK YORK WAS ‘FINANCIALLY DESTITUTE' AFTER INJURY: AUTHOR

‘Bewitched’ star Dick York was ‘financially destitute' after injury: author Video

When the director yelled "cut," everyone let go – except York. According to the outlet, the car fell on him. His spine was wrenched, and the surrounding muscles were torn.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The cast of They Came to Cordura standing together on a mountaintop.

Dick York, left, suffered an injury on the set of "They Came to Cordura" that would impact his Hollywood career. (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

The outlet reported that York didn’t seek medical attention and instead, he worked through the pain for years. The discs in his spine slowly crumbled and eventually became hunched. He also shrunk "from more than 6-foot-1 to 5-foot-10 or so."

Herbie J Pilatos book covers side by side

Herbie J Pilato is the author of "Twitch Upon a Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery" and "The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery: A Guide to Her Magical Performances." (Taylor Trade Publishing)

By the time "Bewitched" premiered in 1964, York was addicted to painkillers. According to the outlet, he took heavy doses of sleeping pills, cortisone and other medicines – anything to alleviate the crippling pain he couldn’t escape from.

"He never really recovered from the pain," Pilato explained. "He missed 14 episodes. What’s ‘Bewitched’ without Darren, without the main conflict of, ‘No honey, don’t do the magic?’"

"Yes, Dick York was financially and physically destitute. He just did not have the money anymore. His career had dried up. He was in very poor health. There were no more calls for acting. It was tough to watch."

— Herbie J Pilato, author
Dick York, Elizabeth Montgomery and Erin Murphy riding bikes in a black and white photo

Dick York is seen here on the set of "Bewitched" in 1968. He left the show a year later. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

York’s Hollywood career came to a screeching halt in 1969. At the time, he was being hoisted onto a platform to film an episode of "Bewitched" when he collapsed and passed out from the pain, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, York suffered an epileptic seizure while he was unconscious, which led him to be rushed to the hospital.

York never returned to "Bewitched." He was replaced by Dick Sargent.

"They had to replace him – they didn’t have a choice," said Pilato. "He felt horrible about it. He did not want to damage the opportunity for all those people who were [working on the series]."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dick Sargent, Erin Murphy and Elizabeth Montgomery posing next to balloons

Dick Sargent replaced Dick York in "Bewitched." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"He didn’t want them to lose their jobs. He didn’t want the show to end, so he just gave in and left. However, he did tell me that if he had that summer of 1969 . . . to fully recover, he [felt] that he would have been able to finish the show."

York later admitted it was "the worst day of my life."

"Knowing the good person that he was, he felt, of course, devastated that he had to leave the series and that he would be out of work," said Pilato.

Dick York laying down on a floral couch and smiling.

Dick York suffered a health episode on the set of "Bewitched" that led to him being replaced. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"He felt devastated for everybody involved. He knew he was throwing everyone in turmoil. ‘What are they going to do?’ ‘What’s going to happen to the show?’ ‘Is it going to end because of me?’ Is it going to fail if somebody else comes along?’ All of those things were going through his head."

According to Pilato, Sargent originally auditioned for the part of Darrin but was turned down in favor of York. When York had to leave "Bewitched" for good, producers turned to Sargent to take over the role.

"Dick Sargent and Dick York were friends," said Pilato. "Dick Sargent called Dick York up and asked, ‘Is it OK if I play this part? I don’t want there to be any hurt feelings.’ And Dick York, being the amazing human being that he was, said, ‘Please, you have a job to do. If you have the opportunity, take it. You have my blessing.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elizabeth Montgomery gasping and holding onto a mesh bag holding Dick York

Herbie J Pilato said Dick York never recovered from his physical ailments. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times reported that after his exit from "Bewitched," York stayed at home in bed for 18 months in a "drug-induced haze." He then went cold turkey and moved in with his mother "to spare his five children."

"He only worked a couple of times [in Hollywood] after that," said Pilato. "He did ‘Fantasy Island.’ He did an episode of ‘Simon & Simon.’ He did a TV movie called ‘High School U.S.A.,’ and that was it. 

"Unfortunately, he had to take . . . cleaning jobs because he just did not have work, and he didn’t have any money. . . . But he would not let you know that [because] he didn’t want to put that kind of energy out there. That’s the kind of guy he was."

A close-up of Dick York in a blue shirt.

Dick York, seen here in 1965, spent his final years living in a cottage in Michigan. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

York turned his pain into purpose. The star formed the nonprofit Acting for Life, which aimed to help the homeless and others in need.

"He was a very spiritual person," said Pilato. "That’s probably why he and Agnes Moorehead got along so well, because she was the daughter of a Methodist minister. She was very spiritual. Very religious. They had massive conversations about religion and what really matters in life."

"Developing a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding the homeless was a natural outgrowth of who he was as a human being," Pilato shared. "He knew that his acting career was over. So, he shifted that energy into the nonprofit."

'BEWITCHED' SECRETS: 6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW

Dick York and Elizabeth Montgomery talking on the phone.

Dick York launched a nonprofit called Acting for Life, which aimed to help the homeless and others in need. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Pilato said Bill Asher, the director of "Bewitched," tried to help York financially – but the actor refused.

"He wanted to give him money," said Pilato. "He wanted to help Dick York in any way that he could, not just for Acting for Life, but for his life … But Dick said, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ . . . In my opinion, he should have taken that money from Bill Asher. . . . It was going to be major funding to help him get out of his situation. But Dick refused. He refused that help."

Before York’s death, Pilato visited the ailing star at his small cottage in Michigan. York, who was battling emphysema at the time, would spend hours on the phone speaking to anyone who would be willing to help those without food or clothing.

Elizabeth Montgomery, Agnes Moorehead, and Dick York posing next to a table with champagne pouring itself

Dick York had fond memories of his castmates and bringing "Bewitched" to life. (Getty Images)

"This little cottage that he had before ‘Bewitched’ came along, he still had it, and he was with his wife who adored him," Pilato recalled. "I remember seeing him pale, connected to an oxygen machine because of the emphysema, and it broke my heart. The image of Darrin was gone. . . . But it was magnified more because he was so ill.

"And yet here he was, in the midst of his illness, compounded now by emphysema, establishing Dick York’s Acting for Life. . . . He had nothing himself, and there he was making phone calls to try and get money for homeless people who were worse off than him."

Pilato said he still vividly remembers watching "Bewitched" alongside York.

JAMES BOND ICON SEAN CONNERY'S FINAL DAYS BATTLING DEMENTIA: 'IT WAS HARD TO WATCH'

Dick York looking bewildered between Elizabeth Montgomery and Agnes Moorehead

Dick York is still remembered for his role in "Bewitched." Herbie J. Pilato believes he's deserving of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Files/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was just a joyful memory for him," Pilato recalled. "It was, ‘There’s David!’ Or, ‘There’s Aggie!’ There was so much love. There was no bitterness in him at all. The only thing he wanted to make clear was that he always felt that Darrin was too harsh on Samantha. . . . He saw ‘The Witch’ as a love story.

"[The character] didn’t want Samantha to do the magic not because he didn’t want her to not be who she was, to take away her heritage. He just wanted her all to himself. He didn’t want anybody else to have her."

Today, Pilato hopes people will see a different side of York.

A young Dick York smiling up close

Dick York is seen here as Capt. Riker in "The Purple Testament," an episode from "The Twilight Zone," circa 1959. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

"The legacy of who he was as an actor was phenomenal," said Pilato. "He could do anything. . . . The legacy of Dick York as a human being – he was one of the most beautiful, dedicated, loyal, kind human beings. . . . And yet he does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

"That needs to happen," Pilato reflected. "Dick York needs a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending