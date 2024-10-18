‘The Love Boat’ star Jill Whelan credits mom for never being arrested in Hollywood

Jill Whelan embarked on a journey to Hollywood stardom – and she survived treacherous waters, thanks to her mother.

The actress, who played Vicki Stubing on the hit sitcom "The Love Boat," told Fox News Digital that she credited her mother, Carol Garrett ,with helping her navigate fame as a child star.

"My mom was incredible," said the 58-year-old. "She never forgot that she was a parent first before she was a ‘momager.’ And I attribute pretty much the fact that I haven't been arrested to my mom."

"I'm still afraid of her at her 84 years," Whelan chuckled. "She still wields a big stick. [But] I think in terms of any child in the industry . . . a lot of the parental responsibility is the reason why they are, or they are not able to navigate a somewhat normal life."

Whelan knew exactly how to thank the matriarch. As a Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises, Whelan has taken her family on cruise vacations around the world, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, she and her stepfather also spent quality time together on board a Princess cruise over New Year’s 2024 before his death.

Looking back, Whelan admitted that she had found fame at a time when social media didn’t exist. It meant less pressure on the young star's shoulders.

"Puberty in front of millions of people is super fun," she joked. "But I would say in terms of navigating [fame], thank God there was no internet or social media then. . . . Even though we didn’t think it at the time, we did have our privacy as compared to what people have today. We are in an industry [today] where people are interested in what . . . [celebrities] do in their private lives. So, navigating [fame] for me was a lot easier."

Whelan also credited the cast of "The Love Boat" for guiding her along the way.

The sitcom, which aired from 1977 to 1987, told the romantic and often comical tales of the passengers and crew of the Pacific Princess. Although originally scorned by critics, the series proved immensely popular, lasting nine seasons and spinning off several TV movies.

"My greatest joy is being able to talk about the relationship that we all had together," Whelan reflected. "And part of that was the way they educated me. . . . Gavin MacLeod and Bernie Kopell . . . had been in the industry for a really long time. And so, by the time ‘Love Boat’ came around, they were the senior members… and they had a lot of experience. And they set the tone for the rest of us in terms of how we were to behave as actors, and how lucky we were to be working actors."

"They never let us forget that," Whelan continued. "I think that was one of the greatest lessons they taught us, besides the classic ‘Show up early, know your lines and hit your mark.’ Those are some of the most basic rules, but a lot of people forget or don’t think it’s necessarily important.

"The industry has changed so much . . . because of unscripted TV shows. A lot of people want to be in the industry so they can be famous, and they forget it is really a craft, like anything else. . . . It’s an art form. And that’s the thing that we as actors have to remember more than anything. I think that’s the biggest lesson that they taught me."

Even after the series came to an end, the cast remained "incredibly close," Whelan noted. MacLeod, who died in 2021 at age 90, was "like a dad to me."

"If it hadn’t been for ‘The Love Boat,’ I never would’ve been anywhere," she said. "They afforded me the opportunity to travel the world and get to learn different cultures and different people. . . . [I] feel so proud to be able to have such an appreciation for people all over the globe."

And Whelan’s castmates weren’t the only ones to teach her some valuable lessons as she grew up in the public eye. "The Love Boat" was known for featuring more than 500 celebrities, including numerous legends from Hollywood's golden era, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"There were a few guests that surprised me, but not in a way I’m feeling comfortable talking about," she said. "But what I would say is that some of the guests that were the biggest stars, the legends, like Olivia de Havilland, Ginger Rogers or Ethel Merman, for example, were the ones that I thought would be untouchable, but were probably some of the most humble, most generous. And that, I think, was the biggest surprise. It seemed like the bigger of a legend that they were – Andy Warhol, for example, the more approachable and nicer they were."

Whelan said the cast has reunited many times over the years – and that won’t change anytime soon.

"Imagine getting together with all of your high school friends," she said. " . . . You’ve had so many shared experiences that nobody else can understand, but that core group of you. It’s pretty much like that with us. We have our inside jokes, we have our private jokes, we know each other’s likes, what each of us doesn’t like, what we’re comfortable with and what we’re not comfortable with. . . . There’s . . . a closeness that you share that nobody else can understand – just that core group of you."

Whelan also revealed that "The Love Boat" gave her a deep appreciation for cruising. Today, Princess Cruises is making waves with the debut of the Sun Princess, which has been described as "the most modern and luxurious ship in the fleet."

According to reports, there was an increase in cruise popularity following the show’s premiere in 1977. Between 1978 and 1979, there were a reported 1.2 million international cruise ship passengers. By 1986, there were 4.5 million passengers.

Before his passing, MacLeod was a TV pitchman for Princess Cruises. In 2022, the reality series "The Real Love Boat" premiered where singles attempted to look for love aboard a Princess Cruises liner.

"Even before ‘The Love Boat,’ I grew up on a sailboat," Whelan explained. "So, for me, the ocean has always been a huge part of my life. It just feels organic to be . . . celebrating the ocean and all the things it has to offer."

"I think initially everybody saw cruising as untouchable and only for the uber-rich," she shared. "So, when it did become more available to everybody, and once people began cruising more, the industry went back to the art form and what people were fantasizing about. And then they started creating more of those experiences."

As an adult, Whelan has led a successful acting career. And today, she has plenty of advice that she would give to her younger self.

"I would tell her to trust her instincts and shut the noise out," said Whelan. "No matter what anybody says, no matter what you hear, none of that is reality. You know who you are, and you are enough as you are right now."