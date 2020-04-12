The best dramas on Amazon Prime right now

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

We certainly don’t want drama in our lives, but it makes for perfect escapism.

Thankfully, Amazon Prime offers more than just shipping discounts. Its streaming service offers plenty of award-winning drama with notable Hollywood stars at their, well, prime. Whether it’s a show you’ve been curious to watch or you’re eager to revisit a favorite, there are several options to keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat.

Here are some picks for the best dramatic films and TV shows available on Amazon Prime now:

“The Report” (2018)

Cast: Adam Driver, Jon Hamm, Annette Bening and Michael C. Hall

“The Report,” follows Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) who is tasked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Bening) to investigate the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. Jones and his staff soon uncover shocking secrets that forever change their fates. Driver, recognized for his work in “Girls” and “Star Wars," received notable praise by critics for his performance in this political thriller.

“The Americans” (2013-2018)

Cast: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Keidrich Sellati and Holly Taylor

“The Americans,” still recognized as a groundbreaking spy series, explores how two Russian agents (Russell and Rhys) pose as an average American couple at the height of the Cold War. The show was inspired by the real-life case of Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilov.

“Lady Bird” (2017)

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothee Chalamet and Tracy Letts

Rebellious teen Christine McPherson (Ronan) attempts to navigate the challenges of surviving high school while falling for two very different boys. Meanwhile, McPherson’s mother (Metcalf) tries to work overtime to make up for the layoff of her husband (Letts), all while clashing with her headstrong daughter. The film, which earned five Oscar nominations, is said to be inspired by director Greta Gerwig’s personal experiences.

“The Sopranos” (1999-2007)

Cast: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco and Michael Imperioli

In this HBO mafia drama, New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (Gandolfini) seeks professional psychiatric counseling to cope with the numerous personal and professional issues impacting his two families - both at home and La Cosa Nostra.

“Dead Man Walking” (1995)

Cast: Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, R. Lee Ermey and Robert Prosky

“Dead Man Walking,” tells the true story of Sister Helen Prejean (Sarandon) who meets Matthew Poncelet (Penn), a prisoner on death row. As Prejean tries to comfort Poncelet, she grows to empathize with both the killer and his victim’s families. Sarandon’s performance went on to earn an Oscar for “Best Actress.”

“The Good Wife” (2009-2016)

Cast: Julianna Margulies, Matt Czuchry, Christine Baranski and Chris Noth

Alicia Florrick (Margulies) is a loyal wife to her husband (Noth), the Illinois State’s Attorney who finds himself in a humiliating sex and corruption scandal. Consequently, she returns to work as a litigator in a law firm as a means to support her family. Reports have long insisted the real-life Elliot Spitzer and John Edwards scandals served as a framework for this political show.

“The Pianist” (2002)

Cast: Adrien Brody, Emilia Fox, Michael Zebrowski and Ed Stoppard

This deeply moving film is based on the life Wladyslaw Szpilman (Brody), a Polish-Jewish pianist who struggles to survive during the Holocaust, all while remaining devoted to his love for music. Brody’s performance earned him an Oscar for best actor.

“The Wire” (2002-2008)

Cast: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Lance Roddick and Wendell Pierce

“The Wire,” set in Baltimore, centers around the city’s inner-city drug scene from the perspective of both drug dealers and law enforcement. The series tells audiences to “follow the money” and it does — leading them to unexpected worlds where everything is somehow connected.

“True Grit” (2010)

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin

Many viewers are already familiar with the 1969 original starring John Wayne, but this Jeff Bridges remake of the beloved Western is captivating in its own way with powerful performances. A stubborn teenager (Steinfeld) enlists the help of a tough, no-nonsense U.S. Marshal (Bridges) to track down her father’s murderer.

“Big Love” (2006-2011)

Cast: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny, Ginnifer Goodwin

This HBO series highlights the tale of Bill Henrickson (Paxton), a patriarch in Utah who practices polygamy with his three wives (Tripplehorn, Sevigny and Goodwin). The show explores the relationships of not just the spouses, but that of the children, as well as the families left behind for this controversial union.

