Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids 'don't care' about parents' stardom, hit 'fast-forward' on mom's TV scene

Ryan Gosling admitted that his children with Eva Mendes are unimpressed by their parents' fame.

During a recent interview with People Magazine, the 43-year-old actor told the outlet that the couple's Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, "don't care" that their parents are Hollywood stars.

The Academy Award nominee added that "there’s nothing" that would make Esmeralda and Amada see them as anything other than their mom and dad.

"Eva was on an episode of "Bluey," he recalled, referring to the animated children's TV series that he said his daughters love.

"We both thought it was going to be huge," Gosling said.

In a 2021 episode of "Bluey," Mendes voiced a cameo role as a yoga instructor dog. However, Gosling said that Esmeralda and Amada didn't even want to watch their mother's appearance.

"They didn't like it," Gosling remembered. "They were like, ‘Fast-forward through that part!’"

Gosling is starring alongside Emily Blunt in the new action comedy "The Fall Guy," which he also produced. He plays a stuntman who is hired to work on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut and becomes involved in a sinister plot when the lead actor goes missing.

While Gosling performed some of his own stunts in "Fall Guy," he said that his daughters forbade him to do anything involving pyrotechnics.

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire," Gosling said. "They were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn't do it."

Blunt, 41, told People that children "don't want you to be anything other than their parent."

The actress, who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with her husband John Krasinski, explained that their children also don't like watching their parents' projects.

"They've only seen 'Jungle Cruise' once because they don't love watching me on screen," the "Oppenheimer" star said. "Which I understand because I'm their mommy and it's very strange to see me play someone else."

In addition, Blunt said that Hazel and Violet were upset by some of her scenes in the 2021 fantasy adventure movie.

"They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril," she recalled. "They left the room."

During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal , Gosling shared how his decision-making process, when it comes to taking roles, has changed since he became a parent, as he no longer just has himself to worry about.

"I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he told the outlet. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first."

Gosling has also taken on more projects as a producer since his two daughters were born, which allows him to spend more time with his family, as he has more control over scheduling and location.

Most recently, his family joined him in Sydney, Australia, while he filmed "The Fall Guy."

"I think La La Land was the first," he said about when he realized his kids could also enjoy the movie making process. "It was just sort of like, Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day, or we’re dancing, or we’re singing."

He went on to explain that once you have kids, "you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you’ve ever done."

Aside from earning his third Academy Award nomination, playing Ken in "Barbie" also provided Gosling with a unique opportunity to bond with his two daughters, who are fans of the iconic doll.

"Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."