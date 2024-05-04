Kate Middleton and Prince William 'going through hell' amid Princess of Wales' cancer battle, stylist says

As Kate Middleton continues to battle cancer, the Prince and Princess of Wales' "go-to" stylist says the family is going through a tough time.

"I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal," Amaia Arrieta, a clothing designer who has styled Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, told the Telegraph.

A representative for Prince William and Kate Middleton chose not to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Middleton - who has remained out of the spotlight throughout 2024 - revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Middleton said in the video recorded and released last month. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

She explained that after her abdominal surgery in December, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said . "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Shortly after the announcement, Arrieta posted some words of encouragement for Middleton and her family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales and her family as she bravely faces cancer and undergoes preventive chemotherapy," she wrote on Instagram. "We stand in solidarity with her, offering our support, strength, and unwavering hope for her well-being and recovery."

Earlier this week, Prince William gave a rare health update on his wife.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales made a stop at James’ Place Newcastle in England, where he was greeted by well-wishers. His wife has postponed public-facing duties while receiving treatment.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" says one woman, as heard in a video shared to Instagram by the royals fan account WalesVideos.

"We’re all doing well, thank you," said the father of three.

"And obviously Catherine?" asked the woman.

"We’re all doing well," the 41-year-old emphasized.

The Princess of Wales will continue to take a break from royal duties as she undergoes treatment and recovers.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.