Pregnant Chloë Sevigny says coronavirus-provoked ban on partners in delivery rooms is 'distressing'

Chloë Sevigny is speaking out after the announcement that New York-Presbyterian hospitals have put a ban on partners being present in delivery rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old actress, who is expecting a child, shared her thoughts on the matter on Instagram on Monday.

"#pregnantincoronatime," Sevigny wrote in the caption. "I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all."

The post also contained a pair of photos of Sevigny donning a white t-shirt and veil, caressing her baby bump.

The ban on partners went into effect starting on Monday, as announced on the New York-Presbyterian website.

"At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients," said the online statement.

The statement continued: "We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children."