Hailee Steinfeld's single 'Wrong Direction' sparks Niall Horan, One Direction diss track rumors

Hailee Steinfeld set social media ablaze after fans became convinced her new single, “Wrong Direction,” is a diss track about her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan.

Some fans believe the 23-year-old singer is sending a not-so-thinly veiled shot at her former flame, whom she briefly dated in 2018, and are running with the assumption that Horan, 26, might have even cheated on the “Let Me Go” performer based on her eye-opening lyrics.

"I don't hate you, no, I couldn't if I wanted to. I just hate all the hurt that you put me through. And that I blame myself for letting you, did you know I already knew?" Steinfeld croons. "Couldn't even see you through the smoke, looking back I probably should have known, but I just wanted to believe you were out sleeping alone."

Steinfeld announced via Twitter on Sunday that she would be dropping new heat and gave fans a taste of what would come of the record, beginning with its telling title.

Almost immediately, fans flocked to Steinfeld’s post to respond, with many calling the song a blatant slamming of Horan and the boy band that bred his career, One Direction.

"Oh you're coming after Niall," one fan wrote, while another echoed the sentiment: "Am I feeling the shade or what?"

On the flip side, other fans came to the defense of Horan, who released two records of his own hinting at his split from Steinfeld in “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put a Little Love on Me” following the pair’s split last December.

“You know he’s got an army behind him that will attack anyone who hurts him right? Cool,” tweeted one Horan hype-fan.

The actress recently opened up about the new music she had down the pipeline and talked about much of the inspiration behind her new records in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I have been working on the music nonstop, and I am so excited. I finished season one of ‘Dickinson’ and I went straight home to L.A. and I’ve been writing ever since,” she said. “I kind of have this new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this sort of fearlessness that I never really approached my writing with. So, I’m very excited about this new music.”

“It’s very honest,” she added. “It’s very fun and it’s coming soon!”