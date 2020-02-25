Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman now dating actor Adrien Brody

While Harvey Weinstein is headed to jail, his ex-wife Georgina Chapman is finding solace in the arms of Oscar-winner Adrien Brody.

Rumors popped up last fall that Chapman, 43, and Brody, 46, were dating, and a source close to Chapman confirmed to Page Six they’re still together.

While the designer and the movie star had met and socialized previously, sparks apparently flew when they were both invited to Puerto Rico for the launch of model Helena Christensen’s swimwear line last April, held at the swanky Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, joining guests including Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy, Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN IS 'FLABBERGASTED BY THE VERDICT,' DEFENSE ATTORNEY SAYS

Photos show the pair looking cozy as they sat opposite each over a candlelight dinner with friends. Chapman, the mother of Weinstein’s two youngest kids, had sworn off dating after their divorce, but we’re told that Brody has been a big source of support to her. After time off the social scene, the designer behind Marchesa is happily seeing close friends in New York who have stood by her during a nightmare time.

The UK Sun first reported on their romance.

Meantime, staffers at Rikers Island are apparently eagerly awaiting Weinstein’s arrival from Bellevue and say they won’t be giving him any special treatment — no matter how much he tries to butter up the guards.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER IVANA LOWELL WONDERS IF DISGRACED MOVIE MOGUL COULD HARM HIMSELF

“Weinstein’s the talk of Rikers — the guards say he won’t get any special treatment from them. They can’t wait to see him in there, to be honest. He’s in for a shock,” one jail staffer told Page Six.

It’s not known whether Weinstein will stay in the Rikers medical facility before his March 11 sentencing or in his own cell, but the source said of the medical area: “You don’t want to be there — all it is is people screaming and piss and s–t being thrown around.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the source cynically added: “The more money you have, the more you’ll end up in a cushy jail, so I don’t think Harvey will stay too long at Rikers.”

This story originally appeared in Page Six.