Idris Elba updates fans on his and wife Sabrina's condition after passing quarantine period: 'Stuck in limbo'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Idris Elba says that he and his wife Sabrina are "both good" amid their fight with coronavirus.

The actor, who recently announced earlier this month that he'd tested positive for coronavirus despite being asymptomatic, shared a video update on Twitter on Tuesday, detailing how he and Sabrina are getting along.

IDRIS ELBA SLAMS CLAMS THAT STARS ARE PAID TO SAY THEY HAVE CORONAVIRUS

"What's up people, just wanted to send you a little update on how we're doing," Elba, 47, began.

He continued: "We're both doing OK, still asymptomatic; we've passed the quarantine period, but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight back home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit."

Elba is reportedly in New Mexico where his latest film was in production, according to the Oprah Magazine.

The actor announced his positive test results on March 16 and his wife's diagnosis was made public just a week later after she chose to isolate herself with Elba.

"Other than that, we're OK and we're so thankful for that," Elba continued in the video. "I think the worst of it has probably passed."

The "Cats" star continued, saying he and Sabrina are both finding it difficult to not be on-the-move, and she's getting "cabin fever."

'BACHELOR' STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD ON CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: 'IT GOT SCARY'

"We're both good, mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are, too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked," Elba said. "Take it from me, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic, but thankfully I came through and you can, too."

The actor then offered kind words to those offering a helping hand to others in need.

"Just a big shoutout to everyone that's helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people that are doing their thing, you lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated," he said.

He continued: "And to everyone that's going through some hard times financially right now: Just bare up. This is going to be a tough time for everyone but keep your head up, basically, alright?"

Elba said he made the video as a "note to say 'listen, I'm still here, we're still here.' Hope you're good. We're going to fight this thing and everything's going to be cool."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elba is among several celebrities to come forward with coronavirus diagnoses, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.