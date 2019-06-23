James Gandolfini’s son Michael remembers his dad on anniversary of death: ‘Working hard to make you proud’

James Gandolfini’s son Michael remembered his late father with a touching social media post on the sixth anniversary of “The Sopranos” star’s death last week.

The elder Gandolfini died of a heart attack on June 19, 2013, while vacationing in Rome. He was 51. The younger Gandolfini on Wednesday posted a black and white photo of him as a child sitting on top of his father’s shoulders.

“6 years is too long. Every year without you is,” Michael wrote. “But I know you’re around. Miss you. More than anything. In this particular second it’s your laugh that I miss most. I love you so so much. We celebrate you today. Working hard to make you proud, I know you are, but I’ll never stop working at it. Love you dad.”

Fans and friends of his father responded with kind words and remembrances of the late Emmy-winning actor.

One fan remembered James as a “normal guy” who played pool with a friend of his after meeting the actor at a bar. “No ego, just a cool guy,” he wrote.

Actor Jerry Ferrara, who starred in HBO’s “Entourage,” wrote: “Great pic Michael. You’ve made him very proud. More to come.”

The 19-year-old will continue his father’s legacy, playing a young version of the iconic TV character, Tony Soprano, who his dad made famous over the HBO series’ six seasons, in the highly anticipated “Sopranos” prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark."

The film will also star Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Corey Stoll. It is reportedly set during the Newark Riots of the 1960s.

“Cheers to the movie we made,” Michael wrote Wednesday on Instagram, including a photo of a “Many Saints of Newark” T-shirt and shots of the cast and crew. “With the beautiful people I love. Thank you to everyone who cared and put so much love into your job.”

“There is no movie without these people,” he continued. “A movie is as good as the crew and this crew was unreal. They made every day so fun. I can never thank you enough. I am BEYOND honored to call everyone of them my coworkers #baddaboom.”