Paris Hilton reflects on her celebrity: ‘I was always ahead of my time’

Paris Hilton is aware she’s one of the most successful celebrities of her generation.

The hotel heiress told the new issue of Rollacoaster magazine that she created a “whole new genre of celebrity back in the ‘90s.

“I was always ahead of my time and just being an innovator, setting the precedent and creating a whole new genre of celebrity – I think that was the beginning of all that,” said the 39-year-old, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail on Thursday.

“So many things I used to wear back then nobody was wearing,” she continued. “I had no stylist, I did that all by myself.”

Hilton shared she had an emo-goth phase back in the day and “loved Marilyn Manson.” The reality TV star she is friends with the shock rocker, 51, today.

'FAMILIES OF THE MAFIA' STAR KAREN GRAVANO EXPLAINS WHY DAD SAMMY ‘THE BULL’ IS APPEARING ON MTV REALITY SHOW

NAOMI CAMPBELL SAYS SHE’S WEARING ELIZABETH TAYLOR’S CAFTANS DURING QUARANTINE: ‘I’M NOT COUNTING DAYS’

As for her days on “The Simple Life,” Hilton noted she would love to do a reunion with Nicole Richie but fans shouldn’t expect a special anytime soon.

“[The show] is just so iconic and timeless,” Hilton explained. “I don’t think there’s ever – there is no reality show like it.”

“They’ve asked me to do it,” Hilton shared about a possible reboot. “But my schedule is just so insane that I don’t know where I’d find the time… [But] nothing will compare to Nicole and I.”

According to the Daily Mail, Hilton has a net worth of $300 million. She has launched 25 different fragrances and has expanded to 19 different product lines ranging from handbags to pet apparel. Hilton also has 50 retail stores across the globe and even some hotels.

“I’m actually doing venture capital now, so I’m investing in a lot of different projects,” said Hilton. “Now, I’m in the best place I’ve ever been in my life. I feel comfortable with who I am and just to share things I’ve never shared before. I feel like it’s time for people to know the real Paris.”

‘CELEBRITY GHOST STORIES’ MEDIUM KIM RUSSO CLAIMS SHE CHANNELED ELVIS PRESLEY: ‘THAT NEVER HAPPENS RANDOMLY’

‘SISTER WIVES’ STAR KODY BROWN, 4 SPOUSES EXPLAIN HOW THEY’RE LIVING IN QUARANTINE AMID CORONAVIRUS

As for her signature catchphrase “that’s hot,” it’s apparently in the past. Hilton’s latest abbreviated trademark is “Sliving,” a combination of slaying and living.

Back in 2017, Hilton told Fox News she has cut back on her marathon partying.

“My priorities have changed and I’m more focused on my business, getting up early and just being responsible,” said Hilton at the time.

“I feel very lucky that I grew up in a family with amazing businessmen, with my father and my grandfather — they’ve always been such incredible mentors to me that I’ve looked up to,” she explained. “Just getting advice from my family and growing up with a business mindset, I think that’s what really made me the woman I am today and the entrepreneur that I’ve become.”

VAL KILMER ADMITS HE HASN’T HAD A GIRLFRIEND IN 20 YEARS: ‘THE TRUTH IS I AM LONELY PART OF EVERY DAY’

Hilton also insisted she wanted to be a role model for younger female fans.

“I know I have a lot of young fans, especially girls who are very impressionable and are growing up,” she said. “I want to be a role model for them, an independent woman, someone they can look up to who works very hard and created her own empire. [I want to] show them that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and your confidence. I love that I could be a great role model for these girls and show that hard work pays off and that they can do it, too.”