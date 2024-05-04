Pauly Shore's portrayal of Richard Simmons in biopic is happening whether fitness guru 'likes it or not'

The show must go on for Pauly Shore.

During an appearance at his "Netflix Is a Joke" show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Friday, the stand-up comedian — who is starring as Richard Simmons in the upcoming biopic — said he's moving forward with the role despite the fitness guru's recent disapproval.

"I’m also going to be starring in the Richard Simmons biopic … whether he likes it or not, Richard," Shore, 56, said, according to Variety. "Just another f---ing bump in my f---ing road."

Last week, the 75-year-old Simmons shared his thoughts on the biopic.

"The Pauly Shore biopic does not have my blessing. Some major studios are interested with me being involved in MY story. Who should play me? Tom Cruise lol," Simmons said in a statement, confirmed by his publicist to Fox News Digital on April 26.

Simmons' comments come after Deadline reported Jordan Allen-Dutton was slated to write the script for the upcoming biopic . According to the outlet, the film doesn't have a title, and few specifics have been disclosed.

Following Simmons' statement, he took to Facebook and wrote, "I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic with some help. Wait for this movie."

Shore shared a lengthy statement with Fox News Digital and explained he was "up all night crying" after seeing Simmons' social media post.

"Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who’s better to play you in a movie than me?" Shore said. "Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m perfect. Everyone already thinks I’m you. We’re the same. Beautiful inside and out. Helllll yea!

"Richard, you haven’t even heard the pitch! Why don’t you simply let me come over to your house, bring you some warm matzo ball soup and a pastrami sandwich with dark mustard from Canters, rub your feet, and we can listen to the writer, Jordan Allen-Dutton, pitch you our idea?

"I know you, Richard. We used to hang out back in the day. I’d always see you at The Comedy Store. You’re my old buddy. Richard, you’re gonna love our movie. We’re going to make the most beautiful cinematic masterpiece that’s going to honor you in a way that you’ll drop to your knees and cry with joy and happiness."

"And I also heard the good news that you’re in talks with studios to do a biopic about yourself. That’s amazing! The more movies about you, the better! You deserve it. There should be hundreds made," he added.

"But as you know, many biopics are made without the subject agreeing to be part of it, such as Elvis, Stephen Hawking, Marilyn Monroe, Steve Jobs, and many, many more. Some of them turned out good, some of them turned out bad. Mine is going to turn out amaze-balls. So...let me know when you want me to come over with yummy food from Canters, and Jordan and I will come pitch you in your living room. I love you, Richard, and so did my mom."

"Love you always, Your old friend Pauly Shore."

