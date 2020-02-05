Josh Brolin leaves profane response after fan criticizes picture of actor's wife in lingerie

Josh Brolin fired back at a commenter after he posted a photo of his wife, Kathryn Boyd, in lingerie.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a black-and-white image of his wife wearing lace underwear and holding a rose up to her lips. The “Avengers: Endgame” actor captioned the sweet snap with a quote from late writer Anaïs Nin.

'PERINEUM SUNNING' LEAVES JOSH BROLIN 'CRAZY BURNED' AS DOCTORS WARN AGAINST VIRAL WELLNESS TREND

“I want to love you wildly. I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced,” the quote reads.

However, despite the clear romantic intention, one user took to the comments to criticize the actor for showing his wife’s body to the world, which they believed goes against God’s will.

JOSH BROLIN REVEALS HE PEES 'ALL OVER' HIMSELF: 'ONE OF THE GREAT GIFTS ABOUT TURNING 50'

“Why show your wife’s body off on the internet it’s not good, God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body,” the user wrote.

Brolin responded in the comments section of his post with a profane jab at the apparently religious person’s complaint.

“I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f--- up and go take a shower.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People, Boyd and Brolin met while she was working as his personal assistant. They got engaged in 2015 and married in 2016. Together, he shares daughter Westlyn Reign Brolin with the model and fashion designer. In addition, Brolin is father to two other children, Eden and Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.