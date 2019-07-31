'The Bachelorette' Hannah B. reveals why she made shocking finale decision

"The Bachelorette" had a major twist in Tuesday night's finale. Caution: Spoilers ahead!

Hannah "Hannah B." Brown gave her final rose to Jedd Wyatt, only to split from the Nashville musician upon learning that he allegedly had a girlfriend at the start of the show's filming — and then begged castoff Tyler Cameron to take her back.

“I loved two different people,” Brown, 25, told People in an interview released after Tuesday's finale. “And I was getting engaged to one and breaking up with the other all on the same day. I was trying to make a choice, but you can’t shut off emotions. I wanted to be 100 percent sure, but I don’t think I ever was.”

Brown says she was "immediately attracted" to Cameron, 26, but didn't think he was ready for marriage.

"Then I started to slowly break down," she said. "And [by] the Fantasy Suites, it wrecked me. I felt like I did a disservice because I hadn’t allowed myself that time to be ready to be engaged to Tyler.”

She added that she did question her decision to get engaged to Wyatt, 25, but added, “I felt like my heart was broken in four pieces, and Jed had the biggest piece ... He was the scary choice, and Jed was more familiar. In that moment, [choosing Jed] felt like the safest, best decision I could make."

Brown and Cameron both say a reunion isn't out of the question, but may not be soon.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away," Cameron told People. "I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”

Brown added, “Tyler will always have a place in my heart no matter what our relationship looks like. The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly. And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

Brown ended up dumping Wyatt over the phone after learning he'd had a girlfriend when "The Bachelorette" began. She explained to host Chris Harrison, “The first news I heard [about Wyatt's girlfriend, Haley Stevens] was actually the day after we got engaged. But it was just that he wanted to let me know that if anything was said, there was a girl he was hanging out with. I was like, ‘OK, what does that mean and did you end it?’ … But ultimately, he told me it was a week before," she continued. "It wasn’t a girlfriend; he was just hanging out with her.”

"I have sobbed on the floor. I felt like my whole life just caved in, and everything that I thought was true and real wasn’t. I have been mad as hell and just questioning what happened," she admitted. "But I’ve gotten a lot stronger through it." she told Harrison that Wyatt's alleged dishonesty was "not what [she] said yes to."

Wyatt appeared on the show and told Brown he'd always be in love with her, but she made it clear that the damage was done for good, explaining, “I’m not trying to punish you, but my feelings have changed and I think when that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broke with that and I don’t love you like that anymore.”

“This is not the future I expected,” Brown lamented. “I’m going through a lot of emotions right now. I’m mad, I’m sad. And other days I’m like, ‘What just happened to me?’ “

“It was heartbreaking. The foundation of what I believe love is is based on honesty and truth. If he loved me, wanted the best for me, why did he not give that to me? He always said he never wanted to hurt me, but he hurt me worse than anybody else did,” she said, adding that she did think he was sorry, but that he didn't seem to quite understand how bad the situation was.

Brown also said she was initially “really insecure" on the show but found Wyatt's honesty about wanting to come on to further his career refreshing.

“I knew that no guy was actually there for me because they didn’t know who the Bachelorette was going to be. And I was the dark horse," she said. "So, Jed being honest [was] refreshing. He didn’t come for me, but he liked me. And that’s what made me initially start to fall for him.”

Brown explained that the very honesty that made her fall for Wyatt was missing when he didn't tell her about his relationship, and that's whys he ended her engagement. “I have been in love with somebody in my past who lied to me, who cheated on me, and I tried to make it work,” she explained. “But I’m not that girl anymore, and that’s been something I’ve been so proud of. So, no matter how much it hurts, I won’t allow myself to be stuck in [something] for any longer than I should be. I deserve better.”