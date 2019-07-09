'The Bachelorette' contestant Jed Wyatt begs viewers to stop harassing his family amid cheating allegations

"The Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt, who came under fire for allegedly having a girlfriend when he appeared on the ABC hit reality series, finally broke his silence about the claims ... somewhat.

"Hi ya'll [sic]," the 25-year-old musician captioned a photo with his parents and sister. "Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I'm not able to answer right now, but as soon as I'm able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health."

He continued, "It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public."

Wyatt asked his followers to have empathy before concluding, "I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement [sic] until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then."

The Nashville native came under fire last month when his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens told press that he "ghosted" her and only appeared on "The Bachelorette" to further his music career. He didn't mention Stevens or her allegations in his missive.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career," Stevens claimed, adding the two were past the "I love you" stage of their relationship.

She said Wyatt told her he just wanted to make it to Hannah Brown's top five.

“He called me when he landed in L.A. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back,'" she recalled.

She later said that when she watched Wyatt go on his solo date with Brown in Boston, she broke down in tears.

“I went in a hammock in my backyard and just lost it," she admitted. "But even then, I was convincing myself, ‘I don’t have any affirmation from him. I can’t speak to him.’ I was still, like, ‘You knew this was coming. You have to trust him.’” When he returned home, he didn't answer her calls and they had a single awkward run-in.

Still, Stevens has no ill will toward Brown, who she doesn't blame for her ex's alleged shady behavior.

“She’s just so genuine. I feel guilty for that because while on the front end, I was just loving this person and doing what was best for him, now it’s like, there’s this other person and this other heart that’s involved in this,” Stevens said. “There’s no good that could ever come from me warning her off or telling her to run."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.