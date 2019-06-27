'Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown addresses show criticism: 'I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name'

Hannah Brown is hitting back at her critics.

On Wednesday, the "Bachelorette" star took to social media to address the recent backlash she received following Monday night's episode, which saw the former Miss Alabama pageant queen bungee jumping naked with cast member Garrett Powell in Latvia.

The risqué date sparked a frenzy among not only viewers but also prompted her to have a discussion with contestant Luke Parker, who was less than thrilled with the outing. Brown explained to him that the experience wasn't sexual, it was a normal Latvian activity.

But the pair's talk didn't end there as previews reveal that the two will also go on to discuss pre-marital sex.

Brown, who is Christian and has been open about her religious beliefs in the past, ends up reiterating her season trailer tagline to Parker -- "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me" -- which also caused a stir among some viewers.

Speaking out about the criticism Brown, 24, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments.

"I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace," she continued. "But dang, it’s hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television."

Brown added: "I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments— he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. 'You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy...' It’s upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name.

"I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times...but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name," she stated. "I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory."

Brown went on to thank those who "continue to support" her as well as the other contestants on the "Bachelorette."

"We appreciate you and your kindness!" she concluded the post which was accompanied by a photo of the reality star standing in a field of flowers.