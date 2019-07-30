'The Bachelorette' Hannah B. hints that she may be single now

"The Bachelorette" may have never gotten a ring after her final rose.

On Monday's first half of the season finale, Hannah Brown told the audience, “Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so hope I’ll be able to do that.”

In a preview for Tuesday's episode, Brown, 24, appears to have a meltdown on her way to the final rose ceremony.

“I can’t do this,” she says. She asks her limo driver to pull over and she stumbles while walking. “I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me.”

She's then heard speaking to someone unidentified in the clip, saying, "How would you ever be ready to be engaged? I mean, I’ve been, like, doing all the freaking steps and I knew what I wanted.”

It's unclear who Brown is speaking to, but it's speculated that it may be Jed Wyatt, who was accused of having a girlfriend when he left to film the ABC hit.

Nashville native Wyatt came under fire last month when his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens told press that he "ghosted" her and only appeared on "The Bachelorette" to further his music career. He didn't mention Stevens or her allegations in his missive.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career," Stevens claimed, adding the two were past the "I love you" stage of their relationship.

She said Wyatt told her he just wanted to make it to Hannah Brown's top five.

“He called me when he landed in L.A. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back,'" she recalled.

He would later ask fans and followers to stop harassing his family members amid the cheating allegations.

