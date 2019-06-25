'Bachelorette' contestant Jedd Wyatt's ex says she 'lost it' over his solo date with Hannah Brown

"The Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt's ex-girlfriend is speaking out once more about him joining the show despite being in a relationship.

Musician Wyatt, 25, vied for the heart of bachelorette Hannah Brown and told his girlfriend of four months in Nashville, Haley Stevens, that he was only appearing on the ABC show to get publicity and that they'd pick up where they left off when he got home.

“When we met, it was very much just a possibility. … As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen," Stevens explained to Us Weekly. "But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’"

'BACHELORETTE' CONTESTANT HAD GIRLFRIEND WHILE FILMING THE SHOW, JOINED TO ADVANCE HIS CAREER: REPORT

She added, "I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

'THE BACHELORETTE' STAR DEFENDS PREMARITAL SEX: 'JESUS STILL LOVES ME'

KELLY RIPA SLAMS 'BACHELOR,' 'BACHELORETTE' FRANCHISE, SAYS IT 'DISGUSTS' HER

And boy, did feelings get involved.

Stevens says that when she watched Wyatt go on his solo date with Brown in Boston, she broke down in tears.

“I went in a hammock in my backyard and just lost it," she admitted. "But even then, I was convincing myself, ‘I don’t have any affirmation from him. I can’t speak to him.’ I was still, like, ‘You knew this was coming. You have to trust him.’”

'BACHELORETTE' HOST, CREATOR FIRE BACK AT KELLY RIPA'S COMMENTS

On their solo date, Wyatt admitted to Brown that he was on the show to advance his music career, not to find love.

Stevens said Wyatt had promised to talk to her when he got home but that he actually ghosted her for two weeks when he arrived. She says when he finally did call her, she refused to answer and was simply trying to move on with her life.

“At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me. What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?’” she recalled.

'BACHELORETTE' HANNAH BROWN DEFENDS SHOW TO KELLY RIPA

'BACHELORETTE' CONTESTANT ACCUSED OF ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Stevens says that she didn't see Wyatt until she ran into him and his family at CMA Fest in early June, where they made small talk, but didn't discuss the show or their split.

As a result, she's not too enthusiastic about watching "The Bachelorette" anymore, though she doesn't fault Brown for Wyatt's actions.

“She’s just so genuine. I feel guilty for that because while on the front end, I was just loving this person and doing what was best for him, now it’s like, there’s this other person and this other heart that’s involved in this,” Stevens said. “There’s no good that could ever come from me warning her off or telling her to run."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "She made all of these decisions and she has to stand by these decisions on the show, and she is so strong. The comments that you read about her and the decisions that she’s made, the fact that she holds her head up high and stands by that and has handled everything with grace, that is a strong woman that will make the best decision for herself, no matter what that decision is.”

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.