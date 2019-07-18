'Bachelorette' star Hannah B. 'grew a lot' from 'toxic' relationship with Luke P., premarital sex debate

"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown doesn't think her relationship with Luke Parker was all bad ... even though it was pretty terrible.

“Even though it was difficult in the moment and it has been difficult watching it back, there’s definitely a silver lining to the relationship I had with Luke P.,” Brown, 24, told People in an interview released Thursday. “I grew a lot from that relationship. I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don’t deserve.”

The reality show starlet described her brief romance with Parker, 24, as "toxic."

'BACHELORETTE' STARS HANNAH B. AND LUKE P.'S SEX ARGUMENT DIVIDES SOCIAL MEDIA

On Monday's episode, Brown sent Parker, who's had sex before but abstained for four years and is saving himself once more for marriage, home after his reaction to her Fantasy Suite sexcapades made her feel like she was being slut-shamed.

'BACHELORETTE' HANNAH BROWN SENDS LUKE P. HOME OVER PREMARITAL SEX SPAT

"The closest thing to love at first sight was probably with you," Brown told Parker during what would be his final episode. However, Parker's reaction changed her mind. He told her that being intimate with other men during the Fantasy Suites wasn't "something [she] should be doing," adding, "If you told me you had sex or were having sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home."

'BACHELORETTE' HANNAH BROWN ADMITS SHE HAD SEX IN A WINDMILL

Sources close to Parker later said that "The Bachelorette" edited out previous conversations about sex with Brown that would have put his remarks in better context.

Brown said of the incident, “It was a very candid version of that for people to witness and to maybe see some similarities that they might have in their relationship and [ask], ‘Is this something that I’m dealing with and do I need to end this relationship?’ Or, ‘Have I been in a relationship that has hurt me before and has it caused insecurities in me now and what do I need to do to move forward?'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am really thankful that I didn’t have to wait until after this season to use my platform," she said. "I’m getting to use my platform as 'The Bachelorette' — on my season — to really make change through my experience. So definitely a silver lining. I’m glad if I can help anybody.”