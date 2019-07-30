'The Bachelorette' contestant Jed Wyatt says dog food jingle was his 'most major accomplishment'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first half of "The Bachelorette"]

"The Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt thinks your dog deserves the best.

On Monday night, series aired the first half of its season finale, which included a scene involving Wyatt talking to Hannah Brown's father, Robert.

Wyatt opened up about his previous career moves, which included providing a commercial jingle for the dog food brand BetterBowl. While making his case to his potential future father-in-law, Wyatt called the jingle his "most major accomplishment," deeming it to be a "real breakthrough" for his career.

"At this point, my most major accomplishment is that I’ve signed a deal with a dog food company,” Wyatt said during the episode. "I’ve already written their jingle and that’s been like my first real breakthrough."

BetterBowl, who did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment, posted the full commercial to their Facebook page last month, which included the hashtag #jedwyatt in the description. The 30-second clip features Wyatt's voice over an acoustic guitar backing while singing lyrics like "Rain or shine kind of love/Like nothing you’ve seen before/Your dog really does deserve the best/Go pick ’em up some Better Bowl."

Wyatt's commercial deal apparently wasn't enough to immediately convince Robert, who told his daughter, "I don’t want you to settle for anything. I want you to make sure that you make the right choice."

Later in the episode, Wyatt talked with Brown about the doubt surrounding his career and assured her that he's not just a one-trick pony.

"I just don’t think [your dad] understands the other stuff that I do,” Wyatt told Brown. “I didn’t go into vast detail, but it’s not like I only know how to do music."

As the episode drew to a close, Brown expressed her indecision surrounding Wyatt, as well as his competing suitor, Tyler Cameron.

"I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position," she said. "Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll break someone’s heart."

"The Bachelorette" season finale wraps up on Tuesday at 8 pm EST on ABC.