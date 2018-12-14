Kanye West goes on Twitter rant against Drake -- on Taylor Swift's birthday

If the world didn't already know what rapper Kanye West thinks about fellow rapper Drake -- they probably know it now.

West unleashed more than 100 tweets Thursday night into Friday morning on a range of topics, but mainly about his feud with Drake -- including allegations that Drake threatened West and his family.

"Drake called trying to threaten me," West tweeted at one point.

Earlier, West wrote: "You threaten the safety of me and my family."

"Leave me and my family alone bro," he added in another tweet.

Earlier in the evening, West tweeted that "you are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth."

It was unclear if that West message referred to Drake, but many of the tweets in West's Twitter thread referred to him, including another saying "Drake I'm not going to physically fight you like it's MTV boxing."

West also claimed a measure of seniority over Drake in the rap music scene.

"There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat," West tweeted. Whether the rendering of Drake's name in lower case was intentional was unknown.

West continued to state his displeasure with Drake texting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, collaborating with rapper Travis Scott (sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's boyfriend) in a song that had "sneak disses" against West, and other grievances.

It wasn't clear on social media if Drake responded publicly to West.

But West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, stood by her husband in tweets posted early Friday.

"My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world," she wrote.

Pop star Ariana Grande, who is releasing a new single with Miley Cyrus, "Imagine," tweeted a response of her own in hopes the feud between the men wouldn't overshadow the women's music.

"guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," Grande tweeted on Thursday.

Thursday was also Taylor Swift's 29th birthday, sparking speculation on social media that West wanted to take attention away from her special day -- after famously bolting onstage and trying to take an award away from Swift in September 2009.

"Kanye West goes on a rant on Taylor Swift's birthday. Coincidence?" user Willyonce tweeted with a gif saying "I THINK NOT!"

"...today was really Taylor Swift’s birthday and Kanye had to make it all about him today," another user @nandogarz tweeted.