Taylor Swift, Kanye West face off with same album release date after 10-year feud

Taylor Swift might have reignited her feud with Kanye West.

Swift, 30, announced on Thursday that her surprise album “Folklore” would be released at midnight, just a day after West, 43, announced he would release “Donda” on the same day.

The two have a long and complicated feud that dates back to 2009.

Now that they are going head to head on the charts, a lot of fans weighed in on the situation.

“Taylor Swift will outsell Kanye West by a landslide,” one fan predicted.

Another fan wrote: “Not Taylor Swift dropping the same day as Kanye West…”

“Taylor Swift dropping Folklore in the middle of Kanye West’s mess is the shade I needed,” a fan said in reference to the rapper’s latest tweetstorm in which he slammed his wife Kim Kardashian, her family, and her friends.

“There's just something so funny to me about Kanye West and Taylor Swift both dropping albums at midnight,” someone captioned along with the clip of West interrupting Swift's speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

West famously interrupted Swift's speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won for best female video. But they apparently put differences aside and she introduced him when he won the video vanguard award at the 2015 VMAs. Then came the infamous phone call about “Famous.”

In "Famous," West raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that b---- famous."

Upon its release in 2016, West was condemned by many for the line, including Swift. He insisted the singer had given her blessing to the lyric. But she denied ever hearing the lyric “I made that b---h famous" and released a recording of their conversation about the song in March.

