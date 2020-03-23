Taylor Swift, Kanye West’s famous phone call leaked in full

Taylor Swift fans feel vindicated after the full audio of her controversial conversation with Kanye West was released, seemingly proving her right.

A newly leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" has been posted online and further complicates the picture of what happened.

In "Famous," West raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that b---- famous."

TAYLOR SWIFT SHADES KANYE WEST AT VMAS 10 YEARS AFTER INFAMOUS INTERRUPTION

Upon its release in 2016, West was condemned by many for the line, including Swift. He insisted the singer had given her blessing to the lyric. But she denied ever hearing the lyric “I made that b---- famous.”

The new clips seem to corroborate Swift's claims that West didn't tell her the full lyrics of the song. But they also show West repeatedly asking Taylor for her approval of the sex lyric and she telling him she thinks it’s funny, just as the rapper said when the song first was released.

“I never would have expected you to tell me about a line in one of your songs,” Swift tells him. “That’s really nice that you did.”

This new footage was posted online from an unknown source late Friday night and rapidly spread across social media. Unlike other videos previously posted of the call, it shows all 25 minutes, albeit chopped up.

Neither representatives for Taylor Swift nor Kanye West immediately responded to Fox News request for comment.

TAYLOR SWIFT SLAMS KANYE WEST'S FORMER MANAGER SCOOTER BRAUN FOR 'MANIPULATIVE BULLYING,' BUYING HER MASTERS

The release of the new footage has added a new twist to the drama: While West was heavily criticized when it was initially released and Swift made it clear she was unhappy with it, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to vindicate her husband months later by releasing snippets of the call where Swift appeared to approve the lyrics.

That led to a major backlash for Swift, who has described that time as a low point in her life and career. However, the true point of contention seems to be about whether or not West got Swift's approval to use the word, "b----."

In the newly released video clips, West tells Swift he's working on a song and wants to use the lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." But he is not heard telling her the line, “I made that b---- famous.”

In response, Swift is heard saying: “I’m glad it’s not mean though. It doesn’t feel mean, but like, oh my God, the build-up you gave it. I thought it was gonna be like, 'that stupid dumb b----,' like, but it’s not.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have had a contentious past. West famously interrupted Swift's speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won for best female video. But they apparently put differences aside and she introduced him when he won the video vanguard award at the 2015 VMAs. Then came the infamous phone call about “Famous.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.