Taylor Swift's publicist slams Kim Kardashian in feud: 'When you take parts out, that’s editing'

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud was reignited after new footage of her conversation with the rapper leaked online during which they discussed his song, "Famous."

Someone released a new video, clipped into segments, of their full 25-minute conversation and West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, reacted to the fiasco.

Kardashian posted several tweets Monday to address Swift, who said in a statement earlier in the day on Instagram that she was illegally recorded in the “manipulated” video.

Paine fired back Monday night at Kardashian West, who had defended herself after the release of the video.

West was condemned for a lyric in which he called Swift a b*tch in his 2016 song. The rapper said Swift gave her blessing to use the lyric during a phone call, but the singer denied ever hearing the lyric.

The new footage of the phone call between West and Swift was posted online from an unknown source Friday night.

The new clips seem to corroborate Swift's claims that West didn't tell her the full lyrics of the song. But they also show West repeatedly asking Taylor for her approval of a lyric in which he raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous.” Swift does tell West she thinks it’s funny, just as the rapper said when the song first was released.

Previously, Kardashian seemed to vindicate her husband — months later — by releasing snippets of the call where Swift appeared to approve the lyrics. She said in a tweet Monday that Swift lied through her publicist that “Kanye never called to ask for permission.”

In response, Paine said in her tweet Monday that West did not call to get the lyric approved from Swift. She said West asked Swift if she could release the song on her Twitter account but she declined.

