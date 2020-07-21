Kanye West teases new music on Twitter after rant about wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner amid presidential run

After back-to-back days focused on his political career, Kanye West said he’s going to spend some time focusing on music, teasing the release of a new album later this week.

West switched gears late Monday night to reveal to his followers that he’s taking a brief break from his newly announced 2020 presidential campaign to spend some time getting an album together that he says will drop this week.

“Ima focus on the music now,” he tweeted late Monday.

Soon after, he shared a screengrab that appears to show a work-in-progress tracklist for a new album titled “Donda.” The name is a reference to the artist’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 after a surgical procedure.

“DONDA coming this Friday,” he tweeted along with an image of tracks such as “STAY ON EM_PRECIOUS,” “I Know God Breathed On This,” “Space X” and “donda.”

Although it does not appear to be the finalized tracklist – as words like “edit,” “fix” and “rewrite” appear in the titles of some songs – the album West teased includes 12 new tracks that total to 39 minutes of audio.

The focus on music comes after two days in which the rapper and business mogul took big swings in his surprising 2020 presidential run. West took to Twitter on Monday night to seemingly implore his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, to speak with him one day after a bizarre campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. During the event, he criticized Harriet Tubman and tearfully spoke about his mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” he said while crying.

On Monday night, he tweeted: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" at her 43-year-old husband after he claimed that they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which eventually resulted in their daughter North.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," an insider told People magazine on Monday of West's remarks during his campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The couple also shares three other children – sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2 – together.

He posted what appeared to be a screengrab from a text message to Kris Jenner that said, “This is Ye You ready to talk now Or are (sic) still avoiding my calls.”

Earlier he posted, “Kriss and Kim call me now.”

The other tweets mentioned Vogue editor Anna Wintour who, West said, “always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my a--.”