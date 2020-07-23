Taylor Swift announces 'surprise' new album and music video release

Taylor Swift is treating her fans with a new album titled “Folklore,” which will be released on Thursday at midnight.

Accompanied with her eighth studio album release, fans will get the music video to the single “Cardigan.”

Swift, 30, made the surprise announcement on Thursday morning.

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE AND TAYLOR SWIFT 'FIGHT LIKE COUSINS' AFTER RUMORS THEY'RE DISTANTLY RELATED

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, ‘folklore’. Surprise,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram.

Swift continued: “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

The “Lover” singer said she collaborated with Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner on the project. She revealed she was initially apprehensive to release the album but had a change of heart.

TAYLOR SWIFT DENOUNCES 2020 CENSUS FOR EXCLUDING TRANSGENDER, NON-BINARY PEOPLE

“The times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” Swift said. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

The singer posted the 16-song tracklist on social media and revealed eight deluxe CDs and eight deluxe vinyl editions will feature a bonus track.

To top off the surprise announcement, the music video for “Cardigan,” which she wrote and directed, will premiere on Thursday night.

TAYLOR SWIFT CALLS FOR JUNETEENTH TO BE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY, PROMISES TO CONTINUE TO EDUCATE HERSELF ON HISTORY

She also assured fans that her staff was taken care of amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup and styling,” Swift said.