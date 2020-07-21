Kanye West's Twitter rant sparks #PrayForYe trending hashtag as fans worry about artist's mental health

Kanye West fans are worried about his mental health amid some seemingly erratic behavior as the hashtag #PrayForYe began trending on Twitter early Tuesday.

The 43-year-old rapper appeared at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. on Sunday where he criticized Harriet Tubman and started to cry when he spoke about his mother and abortion. He followed that with a lengthy Twitter rant on Monday night in which he touched on his marriage to Kim Kardashian, his fears of getting “locked up” and teased an upcoming album named after his late mother.

West has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder in the past. As a result, many fans took to Twitter to theorize that the sudden presidential campaign, which he announced by way of a tweet on July 4, 2020, may be related.

Although neither West nor any medical professional affiliated with him have spoken out about his current mental state, his fans and detractors alike took to Twitter to discuss the public using what could potentially be a bipolar episode for entertainment.

“There is nothing worse than people using Kanye’s situation as a form of comedy tonight,” one user wrote. “Please don’t. Instead of laughing at this man, please send a prayer or good energy that he gets better for the sake of his children. Thank you. #prayforYe.”

"Mental health is not a joke. People who suffer from it cannot help themselves when they have an episode. They need love & support and a professional doctor. Don’t laugh, have compassion and try to understand...empathize. #prayforye," another user wrote.

"#PrayForYe 🥺😪 .. we are witnessing Kanye’s meltdown and some people still making jokes from it . #mentalhealth isn’t a joke," a third user noted.

"#PrayForYe seeing all this stuff really breaks my heart. He clearly needs some medical help for his mental health. He was doing so good too," someone else wrote.

However, others suggested that West's behavior is an elaborate ploy to gain publicity. Several cited a tweet he issued late Monday in which he announced that a new album "Donda" will be released this Friday as evidence that his behavior is an attention grab.

"Y’all #PrayForYe meanwhile he drops his track list for his new album #DONDA dropping this Friday #KanyeWest know exactly WTF he doing he’s married to a #Kardashian 🙄🙄🙄 DUH !!!!!" one user wrote.

"Ya realize that @kanye is doing this for his album right?#PrayForYe," another user wrote.

"Yep Ima #PrayForYe

Yep his family situation wild,

Yep his MAGA choice was off, but it was HIS CHOICE,

Yep hes probably loosing it up top and needs meds,

And Yep I'ma stream the album..

All things can be true and it's okay. Please chill yall," a third person wrote.

A source recently told People that Kanye's family is worried about him.

"Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again," the source told the outlet.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is reportedly in Los Angeles while West spends his time at their property in Wyoming. As a result, the source claimed to the magazine that she too is reacting to the news like everyone else.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried," the source explained. "The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."