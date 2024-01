Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gisele Bündchen is making changes to live a healthier lifestyle.

During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen opened up about her journey to a happier and healthier life. She made alterations to her diet and exercise routine, partly due to the experience of watching her parents struggle with health issues as they got older.

"I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today," Bündchen told the outlet. "You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back."

The model's diet is primarily fresh produce, nuts, beans, seeds, oats, quinoa, wild rice and minimal meats.

She shares her health tips with her fans in her cookbook, "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body & Feed Your Soul," telling the outlet she is happy to "offer some things I’ve learned and that have helped me and my family."

In addition to a healthy diet, Bündchen also practices meditation, does Pilates and weight training and has started taking jiujitsu classes three times a week with her kids.

"Here, I think, ‘Oh, I’m going to just learn self-defense because I want to make sure my kids can protect themselves when they’re out in the world.' But then I learned with the brothers the philosophy and the lifestyle, the whole value system, which was amazing," she says.

"It was almost everything I lived in my life, the way I believed in courage and honesty and all the things I found to be important in my value system and have been guiding me in my life. They were never organized, and now they have a container."

Here are other supermodels who have recently given fans wellness tips.

Elle Macpherson

Supermodel Elle Macpherson spoke with the hosts of the Australian morning show "Sunrise," Natalie Barr and Matt Doran, sharing the secret to her age-defying look is "love, laughter, water and sunshine."

"Well, less pressure since I've been looking after myself. It's much harder if you're not living a healthy lifestyle," Macpherson said about the pressure to remain youthful. "I think my vision of health has evolved over time. It's become more natural. It's part of my lifestyle."

Earlier in the week, the model told The Sunday Project, she used to think "youth and beauty" were "inextricably linked," but she now understands it's really "wellness and beauty" that are more closely linked. Her passion for wellness led her to create the company Welleco, which sells supplements which aid in hair, skin, nails, hormone support and balancing energy levels.

Macpherson previously spoke about her wellness routine on her website, saying, aside from using the products from her brand, she also meditates, practices grounding to connect with the earth, does intermittent fasting and drinks "almost 100 ounces of water a day."

"I believe beauty begins from within, so I focus my time getting the inside right," she wrote. "This is definitely a multistep, daily process and commitment. There are no quick fixes. It’s a practice."

Christie Brinkley

In a recent Instagram post, Christie Brinkley shared her "Beauty Essentials for Sunny Destinations!"

"I made every effort to take care of my skin on this trip. I started with a generous layer of Sunblock, and topped it with a light foundation with SPF to give me a tan look without the usual damage," she wrote. "At night I used Nars cream blush in Orgasm. And for any spots that needed extra coverage, such as eye circles or sun spots (that I didn’t want to darken if exposed to the Sun) I used a tiny dab of @kevynaucoin waterproof cover up. It holds forever!"

The model also shared photos of all the products she used while on vacation, as well as photos of her smiling and posing for the camera.

Fans in the comments section were thankful for the model's advice, with one writing "Wow!! Thanks for all the tips!!," while also asking for more tips, saying "May I ask what color of the brow powder you use? Xo."

Carol Alt

Carol Alt got candid with Fox News Digital about how she manages to stay fit and healthy as she gets older.

During a November 2023 interview, Alt explained, "I want to run like a Ferrari, and so I put Ferrari-type fuel in my body." For her, that means eating a diet of "raw food, lots of water and green tea."

She went on to say she wishes someone had told her about the raw food diet when she was a young model, saying her previous lifestyle led to a "health breakdown" when she was in her 40s.

"I suffered through my modeling career because I was always tired, I was always malnourished. I was always trying to keep my weight down. I didn't eat, and when I ate, I ate garbage because I really did not know what to eat," she said. "I didn't know what to eat in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening, how much and what would keep my energy going, and there were so many times I suffered."

It wasn't until she met a nutritional healer, Dr. Timothy Brantley, when she was introduced to raw foods. She credits him for giving her "a new lease on life."

"So much so that my mother, who was 68 at the time, looked at me and said, ‘What did you do differently?’ I'm like, 'What do you mean?' She's like, 'You're just like – look at you,'" she said.