Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen spills diet secrets and 'self-care rituals' nearly a year after Tom Brady divorce

The Brazilian supermodel, 43, announced she is releasing a cookbook full of her family's 'nutritious' recipes

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Former Tom Brady teammate on Gisele Bundchen divorce: Tough to go the distance in this industry Video

Former Tom Brady teammate on Gisele Bundchen divorce: Tough to go the distance in this industry

Former New England Patriots player Jake Bequette and the ‘Outnumbered’ panel discuss the end of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage.

Gisele Bündchen is answering the people's hard-hitting questions.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram to announce her new cookbook, "Nourish," in which she shares her family's "nutritious" recipes and some "self-care rituals."

"I am so excited to announce my new cookbook, Nourish!" Bündchen began her caption.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARE VALENTINE'S DAY MESSAGES AFTER DIVORCE

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle. In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom.

"I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!"

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen shares her diet tips and "self-care rituals" in new cookbook. (Cindy Ord/MG23)

Per Penguin Random House, her book's publisher, the cookbook contains over 100 "delicious and approachable recipes" that also happen to be "kid-friendly."

Some of the dishes include a papaya-almond smoothie, summer rolls with ginger-cashew dipping sauce and sheet pan squash and chickpeas.

Bündchen's new business venture comes nearly one year after her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Giselle and Brady went angelic for the Met Gala in New York.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married 13 years before their split in October 2022. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. The quarterback also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 52.

In August, Bündchen spoke to Vogue Brazil about how she prioritized her mental health during her very public split from Brady.

"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way," she told the outlet.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen kiss

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since her divorce, Bündchen has leaned in to her healthy lifestyle while documenting the benefits on social media.

In March, the model shared a picture of her doing a yoga pose with the caption, "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions. When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending