Gisele Bündchen spills diet secrets and 'self-care rituals' nearly a year after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is answering the people's hard-hitting questions.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram to announce her new cookbook, "Nourish," in which she shares her family's "nutritious" recipes and some "self-care rituals."

"I am so excited to announce my new cookbook, Nourish!" Bündchen began her caption.

"People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle. In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom.

"I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!"

Per Penguin Random House, her book's publisher, the cookbook contains over 100 "delicious and approachable recipes" that also happen to be "kid-friendly."

Some of the dishes include a papaya-almond smoothie, summer rolls with ginger-cashew dipping sauce and sheet pan squash and chickpeas.

Bündchen's new business venture comes nearly one year after her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10. The quarterback also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 52.

In August, Bündchen spoke to Vogue Brazil about how she prioritized her mental health during her very public split from Brady.

"I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way," she told the outlet.

"I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

Since her divorce, Bündchen has leaned in to her healthy lifestyle while documenting the benefits on social media.

In March, the model shared a picture of her doing a yoga pose with the caption, "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise.

"It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions. When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.

"It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"