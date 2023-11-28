Expand / Collapse search
'80s supermodel Carol Alt on aging, how not to 'break down like an old car'

Model recently launched an account on OnlyFans that features 'tasteful nudes'

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Carol Alt tells Fox News Digital that mental and physical health are equally important so that you don't "break down like an old car."

'80s supermodel Carol Alt is diving in to aging and sharing her biggest tips on how to not "break down like an old car."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Alt, 62, pointed out that people's mental health correlates with their physical health and that it's important to take care of both.

"I want to run like a Ferrari, and so I put Ferrari-type fuel in my body," Alt said. "Some of that fuel includes raw food, lots of water and green tea."

Carol Alt red carpet

Carol Alt said that people's mental health correlates with their physical health and that it's important to take care of both. (Getty Images)

CAROL ALT SHARES 91-YEAR-OLD MOM'S REACTION TO HER JOINING ONLYFANS: ‘YOU GOTTA ROLL WITH THE TIMES’

Looking back at her successful career, Alt says she would have done some things differently.

"I wish when I was 18, 19 years old and somebody said to me, ‘You should eat your vegetables raw,'" she said.

Carol Alt posing in workout gear holding a dumbbell

Carol Alt poses for a portrait circa 1988. (Getty Images)

"I suffered through my modeling career because I was always tired, I was always malnourished. I was always trying to keep my weight down. I didn't eat, and when I ate, I ate garbage because I really did not know what to eat," she continued.

"I didn't know what to eat in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening, how much and what would keep my energy going, and there were so many times I suffered," Alt noted.

Carol Alt 2023

Carol Alt rose to fame as a supermodel in the '80s. (Kevin Mazur)

Alt – who recently launched an OnlyFans account – revealed that her lifestyle and eating habits led to a "health breakdown" when she approached her 40s.

She praised Dr. Timothy Brantley, who works with nutritional healing, for helping the former supermodel get her health back on track.

"He was my guru. I watched him deal with people. He was amazing, and I changed everything, and all of a sudden I had a new lease on life," Alt said. "So much so that my mother, who was 68 at the time, looked at me and said, ‘What did you do differently?’ I'm like, 'What do you mean?' She's like, 'You're just like – look at you.'"

Alt said that she informed her mother, who is now 91, that she was eating raw food, which prompted her to start taking "her enzymes, her greens" and she still does to this day.

Carol Alt on the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Carol Alt said if she would've changed her eating habits early on, her career would have been "immensely" different. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Alt said that if she had changed how she ate earlier, her modeling career would have been "immensely" different.

"I just had no energy left to be cool and groovy," she said.

As Alt branches into OnlyFans, she shared her advice for aspiring models, and it involves using social media to their advantage.

"Get an Instagram account," she said. "You have to understand the entire business has changed."

Alt recalled a time when she was approached by a parent who asked her for help in promoting her daughter's modeling career. Alt obliged, reached out to her agent, who asked, "What does she have on Instagram?"

Carol Alt

Carol Alt, 62, decided to launch an OnlyFans account in November. (Getty Images)

"They don't want to build somebody's Instagram account and people are hiring people who have huge followings on Instagram. So, it's really changed a lot," Alt said.

